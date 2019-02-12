The Best Eye Masks for a Better Night's Sleep

You’re probably already aware of the importance of practicing good sleep hygiene. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a third of U.S. adults still don’t get the recommended amount of sleep each night, which can be detrimental to our health and wellbeing. For many people, the lack of sleep isn’t by choice—it’s because we have trouble falling asleep (and staying asleep)/

If you’re one of many adults who wants to get more—and better quality—shut-eye, don’t underestimate the power of a high-quality sleep mask. It may seem like a simple solution to a complex problem, but some people swear by eye masks for sleeping. They’re especially helpful for anyone who needs to be surrounded by complete darkness to fall asleep, and since they’re compact and weigh next to nothing, eye masks are easy to bring with you anywhere, especially when you’re traveling. After all, it’s much easier to fall asleep on a bright train, bus, or plane when you can pull a soft, cozy mask over your eyes to block out the world and drift off.

Eye masks are typically available in a few different materials that you can choose from. If you’re concerned about keeping your skin in the best shape possible while asleep, Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, recommends opting for a silk eye mask. “The material is gentler on the skin and will prevent tugging or sleep lines around the delicate eye area,” Dr. Jaliman tells Health, adding that “the silk fibers will absorb significantly less of your face cream and eye cream.” But that’s not to say that other materials are inferior—if skincare isn’t your top priority when choosing an eye mask, there are lots of warm wool or soft cotton options that are still really comfortable and offer all the same benefits.

To help you find the best sleep mask for your needs, we’ve compiled a list of five top-quality eye masks for sleeping, including silk, cotton, and wool options. Take your pick below, so you can start enjoying all the benefits—like improved sleep quality, dozing off faster, and waking up more rested—that these handy little sleep aids will bring you.

