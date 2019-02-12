The Best Eye Masks for a Better Night's Sleep

People swear by eye masks for better sleep, and we’ve rounded up the best options for you to try.

By Chelsey Hamilton
February 12, 2019

You’re probably already aware of the importance of practicing good sleep hygiene. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a third of U.S. adults still don’t get the recommended amount of sleep each night, which can be detrimental to our health and wellbeing. For many people, the lack of sleep isn’t by choice—it’s because we have trouble falling asleep (and staying asleep)/

If you’re one of many adults who wants to get more—and better quality—shut-eye, don’t underestimate the power of a high-quality sleep mask. It may seem like a simple solution to a complex problem, but some people swear by eye masks for sleeping. They’re especially helpful for anyone who needs to be surrounded by complete darkness to fall asleep, and since they’re compact and weigh next to nothing, eye masks are easy to bring with you anywhere, especially when you’re traveling. After all, it’s much easier to fall asleep on a bright train, bus, or plane when you can pull a soft, cozy mask over your eyes to block out the world and drift off.

Eye masks are typically available in a few different materials that you can choose from. If you’re concerned about keeping your skin in the best shape possible while asleep, Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, recommends opting for a silk eye mask. “The material is gentler on the skin and will prevent tugging or sleep lines around the delicate eye area,” Dr. Jaliman tells Health, adding that “the silk fibers will absorb significantly less of your face cream and eye cream.” But that’s not to say that other materials are inferior—if skincare isn’t your top priority when choosing an eye mask, there are lots of warm wool or soft cotton options that are still really comfortable and offer all the same benefits.

To help you find the best sleep mask for your needs, we’ve compiled a list of five top-quality eye masks for sleeping, including silk, cotton, and wool options. Take your pick below, so you can start enjoying all the benefits—like improved sleep quality, dozing off faster, and waking up more rested—that these handy little sleep aids will bring you.

1
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

dermstore.com

If you’re interested in a luxury silk eye mask that’s gentle enough for the delicate skin around your eyes, go with this super popular anti-aging sleep mask from Slip. It’s made with smooth silk fibers that can help reduce friction or stretching on the eye area, and most importantly, it feels great on your skin.

2
Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask

amazon.com

Another silk option, this highly-rated Alaska Bear mask is the best choice if you’re looking for something more affordable. The hypoallergenic silk material will feel cool and breathable on your skin, and features one adjustable strap. It also boasts more than 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with customers raving over the comfortable material.

3
OriHea Contoured Eye Cover

amazon.com

This eye mask by OriHea features an innovative contoured fit for complete comfort. The soft inner material cups the eye area, completely blocking out light without adding uncomfortable pressure, and fits ergonomically around the nose. It boasts a 4.5-star Amazon rating, with one reviewer noting, “This mask is super lightweight and doesn't bother my lashes. Very cozy fit around the bridge of my nose too!”

4
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

amazon.com

This super affordable, full-coverage option may be the best cotton eye mask. Because of its larger size, it’s great at keeping out light. It features a thick, adjustable strap for a comfortable fit on your head, and the cotton material feels soft and breathable on the skin. Amazon reviewers love that it stays in place while efficiently blocking out light. One person said, “It’s completely black out, which the vast majority are not, and it’s very soft on the eyes because of the materials they used. Also, perhaps one of the best things, is that it is great for a side sleeper because it doesn’t bunch away from your face and allow light in.”

5
Halogen Wool & Cashmere Eye Mask & Travel Wrap Gift Set

nordstrom.com

If you’re in the market for the best eye mask for travel, look no further than this super cozy travel gift set by Halogen. It comes with a plush eye mask and mid-sized travel blanket made with a blend of wool and cashmere materials, so you can trust that this set will keep you comfortable and warm no matter where your travels take you.

