This Map Shows How Many People Can't Sleep at Any Given Time

Having trouble sleeping? So are 313,038 other people who tweeted about it in the last 24 hours, according to a map that tracks tweets from around the globe about the struggle to get to the land of nod.

The interactive Sleep Loss Map, created by the UK brand Hillarys (which sells, among other things, blinds, curtains, and shutters), searches Twitter for keywords that refer to the inability to sleep; and then plots the origins of those tweets on a map—showing the sleepless everywhere that they're not alone.

The ever-updating chart provides some insight into the prevalence of can’t-sleep complaints across the world. Users can zoom in on locations of interest, or find out the top 10 countries or cities where tired folks are venting their frustration in 140 characters or less.

More than 1.3 million people have tweeted about their sleeplessness since the map’s launch less than three months ago. To help those folks catch their Zs, Hillarys offers tools like a five-step guide for calming your mind and body, and a meditative animation that helps you slow your breathing pattern.

If you need more help, check out our guide How to Go to Sleep When You're Stressed to the Max. It outlines exactly what to do when you're suffering from anxiety-induced insomnia. (Alas, tweeting about it probably won't help.)

Image credit: Hillarys