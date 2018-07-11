10 Tips for Sleeping Better in the Summer

Whether it’s the heat, the holidays, or just the summertime mindset, getting a good night’s rest can feel particularly tricky between June and September. “School is out, there are more distractions and schedule changes, and sleep can suffer,” says Sunita Kumar, MD, medical director of the Loyola Medicine sleep program. “And of course, getting comfortable can be difficult during the hottest months.”

But paying attention to your sleep quality and quantity—and making an effort to fix any problems that come up during this time of year—should be a priority: Research shows that people with poor sleep patterns are more likely to carry around excess weight, develop chronic disease, and die sooner. Even just a few nights of tossing and turning can affect mood, concentration, and metabolism.

The good news? Summer’s not all bad when it comes to sleeping; in fact, there are some aspects of this season that actually make it great for restorative shuteye. Here’s how to take advantage of those sleep-conducive qualities of summer–and avoid the sleep saboteurs.