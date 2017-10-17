4 Surprising Ways Amazon Alexa Can Help You Sleep Better

Have an Amazon Echo and not sure exactly what to do with it? In addition to playing music and giving you the weather forecast, you can use this smart home gadget as your personal sleepytime assistant. Here, four tricks to help you get a better night's sleep using your Echo, from helping you meditate to creating sleep-inducing white noise.

To buy: Amazon Echo devices (starting at $50 for an Echo Dot; amazon.com)

Listen to bedtime stories

Blue light from screens can disrupt melatonin production and your ability to fall asleep. Instead of turning on the TV or scrolling through Instagram, have Alexa read to you using the Audible feature.

Give your phone a rest

Minimize distractions by charging your phone in another room overnight. You don’t need it: Alexa can set an alarm, add to your to-do list, and fill you in on tomorrow’s weather and meetings.

Calm your mind

Play a guided meditation or try the Meditation Timer skill, which features timed soundscapes to help you chill out.

Block out noise

Turn on white or ambient noise (such as ocean or rain sounds) so the rumbling garbage truck doesn't rouse you.