How to Tell If You’re Not Getting Enough Sleep

Knowing when you feel overtired isn’t exactly rocket science. You probably feel sluggish, weak, unproductive. Your pesky undereye circles may be more pronounced and your cravings stronger than ever.

But how can you tell if you’re seriously sleep deprived, rather than loopy from a late night? There’s actually a whole list of warning signs that might signal you’re skimping on z’s too regularly. From weight gain to heightened impulsivity, it’s clear that sleep deprivation can take a serious toll on both your body and mind.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, the average adult should get about seven to nine hours of shuteye every night. What’s more, it’s advised that we go to bed and wake up at the same times every day. If you’re sleep schedule isn’t quite so pristine, you’re definitely not alone.

The real reason we need a solid amount of sleep each night? Adequate rest in necessary for a healthy body. That is, insufficient sleep has been linked to tons of leading chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and depression, just to name a few.

And while it’s totally normal to snack some during the day, or space out for a minute at your desk, if you’re constantly feeling hungry, checked out during the day, or forgetful, it could be a sign that your sleep schedule isn’t quite what it needs to be.

Curious what other signs might be warning you that you need to catch more z’s? In this video, we explain some of the key symptoms of insufficient sleep. So next time you’re gearing up for that late-night Netflix binge, remember that these annoying health hiccups could follow. Sleep tight!