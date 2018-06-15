Moon Milk Is the Trendy New Drink That Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster 

Back when you were a kid, did your mom ever make you warm milk to help you fall asleep? Turns out she was really onto something.

A trendy new insomnia-fighter for adults is something called moon milk, a dreamy term for what's basically regular milk served warm, with natural flavorings such as honey or fruit added. Moon milk is popping up all over social media, often in colorful hues that make it super Instagram-friendly.

But sipping moon milk so you can drift off to dreamland actually has science behind it. Milk contains the amino acid tryptophan, which can help you relax and feel sleepy. That makes it a natural sleep aid that also supplies protein and other essential nutrients.

"Since milk provides the carbohydrate lactose, it's a good combination of carbs and protein that may help induce calming hormones to help you sleep," nutritionist Julie Upton, RD, tells Health.

The above images show off moon milk's gorgeous, tasty appeal. But while the drink really has potentially relaxing ingredients, Upton suggests that it might be the bedtime ritual of sipping it that actually helps you doze off.

"Sleep experts always advise to have a ritual that promotes sleep and tells your body you're getting ready for shut-eye," Upton says, whether that's reading a book, putting on an eye mask, or drinking a cup of tea, for example.

So if you’re having a difficult time shutting off your brain and getting the rest you need, give Moon Milk a try—it could just be your tasty new new go-to. If anything, you’ll take a few moments to relax, sip something soothing, and maybe snap the perfect Instagram.