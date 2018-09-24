The 6 Best Memory-Foam Mattresses to Buy Online

We partnered with Real Sleep by Real Simple on this story. Real Simple and Health are owned by the same parent company.

Choosing a new mattress is one of the most important decisions you can make for your well-being; after all, you’re going to rest your head and body on it for 7 to 9 hours a night, and getting a good night’s sleep is vital to your health and happiness.

If you're in the market for a new mattress, you may be curious about the recent wave of memory-foam mattresses that can be purchased online, compressed into a small box, and shipped right to your door—and you may also be wondering if buying a mattress off the Internet really a smart decision.

It certainly can be, says Boris Chernobilsky, MD, assistant clinical professor of sleep medicine at Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine. That’s because many of these mattresses have money-back-guaranteed trial periods that allow you to test them out for a month or more before you commit. "I think that’s great, because sometimes it can take a few days to tell if there’s a pressure point that’s bothering you," he says. "You won’t always feel that right away testing out a mattress in the store."

If you have health concerns that require special features—like a mattress that works with a bed frame that can be raised and lowered, or one that’s hypoallergenic and keeps dust mites from accumulating—ask about those things before purchasing a mattress. And during your trial period, says Dr. Chernobilsky, make sure you pay attention to how you feel not only when you’re laying down, but also throughout the day.

It’s also a good idea to watch for allergy symptoms, since people can sometimes develop reactions to the materials used in mattresses—especially inexpensive foams or fillers treated with volatile organic chemicals (VOCs). Look for certifications from organizations like Certi-Pur, which guarantee eco-friendly, low-VOC production practices.

Finally, says Dr. Chernobilsky, look for mattresses with heat-conduction or cooling qualities. "The heat distribution tends to be different with memory-foam mattresses, so people who are sensitive to temperature will find they’re a lot hotter," he notes. "People are able to sleep better when their body temperature drops, so it’s important to find one that will help you stay cool at night."

To get you started, we rounded up six of the best-selling, best-reviewed mattresses available online, all of which offer a trial period along with various health and comfort perks. The prices below are for a Queen mattress, but they all come in other sizes, as well.

This 10-inch, Certi-Pur-certified mattress has an easy-to-clean organic cotton cover, and is made with FloraFlex Memory foam that offers a supportive yet cozy medium-firm feel. The open-cell technology draws heat away from the body, and the responds quickly to shifting positions—making this a good choice for back, side, or stomach sleepers.

With a Certi-Pur certification and a tagline like "the mattress that breathes," it’s no surprise that this brand has an 89% 5-star rating on Amazon. It avoids memory foam’s common heat-retaining problem by incorporating airflow channels connected to thousands of small surface holes. And thanks to Flex-Support Technology, it feel more like a traditional mattress—making it easier to move around on than some mattress-in-a-box products. You can even test it out for a four-month trial period, and can request customized alterations in firmness, springiness, and overall comfort.

This streamlined, budget-friendly version of the original Casper mattress has three layers of Certi-Pur-certified materials: breathable and soft cushioning on top, a middle layer of memory foam to support pressure points, and a base layer to add durability. We also love the charcoal-colored, zip-off cover made with upholstery-grade fabric, which is designed for years of use (and hiding the occasional spill or stain).

More than 3,000 positive Amazon reviews can’t be wrong! This super-affordable mattress combines a top layer of memory foam with a base of durable springs, providing both the bounce of a traditional mattress and the curve-hugging comfort of foam models. Like the others listed here, this mattress will work with a variety of bases, including box springs, slatted or gridded platforms, or mechanical/adjustable bedframes.

The foam inside Live and Sleep mattresses is both Certi-Pur and Okeo-Tex certified, meaning it’s proven to be free from heavy metals, preservatives, and other chemicals that can pose a risk to human health. The classic model includes a soft and breathable stretch-knit cover over 2.5 inches of memory foam and 7.5 inches of high-density support foam, delivering a "medium plush" feel. (Upgrade to their elite model with gel-infused foam if you want a firmer option.)

Tuft & Needle mattresses contain a proprietary graphite and ceramic gel heat-wicking blend, and their newest 12-inch model contains 30% more graphite to maximize cooling. They’re also the first company to achieve Oeko-Tek certification for a complete mattress system (rather than just the foam) free from harmful levels of more than 300 concerning chemicals.