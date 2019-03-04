I Tried a Mattress-in-a-Box from Amazon—and I've Never Slept Better

Choosing the right mattress is hard enough as is, let alone mattresses that come in a box. With more mattress companies offering easy-to-ship mattresses than ever, deciding on the best mattress to buy online is often a task pushed to the bottom of your to-do list (for me at least!) But if you often find yourself waking up sore because of your mattress, I may have found your solution.

Signature Sleep recently launched a brand new mattress, adding to its growing collection of comfy beds—but this one is the brand’s most advanced foam mattress option yet. The Signature Sleep Nanobionic Reset is a foam mattress like no other—not only is it made with multiple layers for comfort, but each layer has its own purpose and claims to help your body recover while you sleep.

I was hesitant to try a mattress-in-a-box at first—especially one that promised to promote better sleep—but I’m so glad I finally gave into the hype. When you sleep on the Signature Sleep Nanobionic Reset mattress, it literally feels like pushing a reset button for your body. I’ve never slept more comfortably, while also feeling super supported. The pillowtop layer is infused with copper and made from a gel-charcoal memory foam that feels heavenly too.

Thanks to my previous horrible, coil-filled mattress, I used to wake up with so many aches and pains, but this mattress has eliminated those completely, which may or may not be due to the company’s claims that the Nanobionic fabric (that’s often used in performance wear) is said to help soothe your muscles and stimulate circulation. Plus, you can’t feel any movement on this mattress, so if you have a partner who is a restless sleeper, they won’t wake you up anymore!

Signature Sleep Reset 12" Nanobionic Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

To buy: $400-$888; amazon.com

While many reviews about mattresses that come in a box complain about chemical smells when you first open it and let it expand, the Signature Sleep Nanobionic Reset mattress didn’t have any funky odors—and as someone who is extra sensitive to scents, I was so thankful. Since it’s exclusively sold on Amazon, you’re guaranteed to get your mattress in only two days if you’re a Prime member. It ships rolled up in a large box (but not as big as you would expect), and assembly is actually super easy. However, once you start unwrapping the plastic, I’d recommend opening it on top of your bed frame—once the plastic gets opened, the mattress starts expanding very quickly.

Ultimately, if you live in an urban area, I highly suggest this mattress-in-a-box that’s delivered straight to your door (so you won’t have to worry about setting up delivery times). I’m saying goodbye to sleepless nights and shopping IRL for mattresses—for good.

