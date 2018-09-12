4 New Sleep Supplements Worth Trying

Scoring a better night's sleep is easier than ever, thanks to these new sleep supplements.

September 12, 2018

We all have those nights. You know, the ones where you stare at the ceiling willing yourself to fall asleep. And, of course, knowing the importance of clocking eight-ish hours can up your anxiety levels like crazy. There are loads of natural sleep aids to help you snooze more easily, you just have to pick the one that’s right for you. Below, four new sleep supplements that could help you catch your zzz's faster and sleep more soundly.

1
HUM Nutrition Beauty zzZz Sleep

This vegetarian tablet contains 3 milligrams of relaxing melatonin. Note: Sleep experts often recommend only taking melatonin for short periods of time (say, when traveling) instead of every night; taking them too often could actually be problematic for your internal clock.

available at dermstore.com $10
2
The Beauty Chef Sleep Inner Beauty Powder

Sleep plus good bacteria? Count us in. This is a probiotic powder that contains calming lemon balm; you mix it into warm milk and drink an hour before bedtime.

available at amazon.com $60
3
Care/of Quick Sticks in Dream Team

Here's another easy powder option; you simply shake the formula from these portable sticks into your mouth. The formula contains melatonin.

available at takecareof.com $5 for 5
4
Olly Restful Sleep Gummy Vitamins

These affordable (and yummy) gummy vitamins contain L-Theanine, an amino acid that helps calm your mind.

available at amazon.com $15
