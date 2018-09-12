4 New Sleep Supplements Worth Trying

Scoring a better night's sleep is easier than ever, thanks to these new sleep supplements.
We all have those nights. You know, the ones where you stare at the ceiling willing yourself to fall asleep. And, of course, knowing the importance of clocking eight-ish hours can up your anxiety levels like crazy. There are loads of natural sleep aids to help you snooze more easily, you just have to pick the one that’s right for you. Below, four new sleep supplements that could help you catch your zzz's faster and sleep more soundly.
1
HUM Nutrition Beauty zzZz Sleep
This vegetarian tablet contains 3 milligrams of relaxing melatonin. Note: Sleep experts often recommend only taking melatonin for short periods of time (say, when traveling) instead of every night; taking them too often could actually be problematic for your internal clock.
2
The Beauty Chef Sleep Inner Beauty Powder
Sleep plus good bacteria? Count us in. This is a probiotic powder that contains calming lemon balm; you mix it into warm milk and drink an hour before bedtime.
3
Care/of Quick Sticks in Dream Team
Here's another easy powder option; you simply shake the formula from these portable sticks into your mouth. The formula contains melatonin.
4
Olly Restful Sleep Gummy Vitamins
These affordable (and yummy) gummy vitamins contain L-Theanine, an amino acid that helps calm your mind.