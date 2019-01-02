11 Genius Products That Will Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep in 2019

If your resolution is to catch more zzz's, you're in luck: These top-rated Amazon finds will help you sleep better in the new year.
Eight hours of uninterrupted shut-eye is the goal. But if restless tossing is your reality, here's some good news: A few smart purchases can take your bedtime routine from frustrating to totally blissful. Here, 11 top-rated Amazon finds that will give you the best sleep of your life.
1
White noise machine
A good white noise machine will do wonders to mask sounds that could potentially disturb your sleep. Our pick? LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine is the best of the best. It's surprisingly powerful given its small size and has 20 unique, non-looping sounds and a range of volume levels.
2
Humidifier
For those who live in colder climates, a humidifier is a must. The cooling mist adds humidity into dry winter air to help you breathe easier while you sleep (read: no more stuffy sinuses). The VAVA Cool Mist Humidifier is a great choice for a bedroom; it's quiet, easy to refill, and has a small profile that fits comfortably on a nightstand or dresser.
3
Weighted blanket
Everyone is obsessed with weighted blankets these days (even A-list wellness fanatic Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly a fan). These blankets have pellets or metal chains woven into the fibers to add comforting weight while you sleep, which many reviewers say helps ease insomnia and nighttime anxiety. BlanQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket comes in a range of fun colors and patterns and has a removable interior so you can use just the outer layer in the summer months.
4
Sleep spray
The super popular ThisWorks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray contains calming ingredients like lavender and camomile; spritz on your pillow before bedtime to help you drift off more easily. "Normally I wake up several times during the night," according to one reviewer, but after using the spray, "as soon as my head hits the pillow again, I'm out."
5
Wake-up light
Sometimes the mere thought of a loud, abrasive alarm the next morning can leave you feeling anxious before you even fall asleep. Enter wake-up light alarm clocks, such as the top-rated Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock. Place it on your bedside table, and you'll gradually awaken to calming sounds and soft light that resembles a simulated sunrise.
6
Eye mask
Drifting off to dreamland just feels more luxurious with an eye mask, and you can't beat the Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask: It's lightweight with an adjustable strap, rings in under $10, and has more than 2,000 rave Amazon reviews.
7
New mattress
Buying a new mattress isn't as expensive—or difficult—as it used to be, thanks to an increase in memory foam mattresses that you can buy online and easily unpack in your bedroom. The LINENSPA 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress is surprisingly affordable (just $190!) but has nearly 5,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
8
Fresh pillow
If it's been awhile since you've replaced your pillow, consider an upgrade. We've compiled our top picks for side sleepers, stomach sleepers, and people with neck pain, but the Coop Home Goods Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow—which W. Christopher Winter, MD, medical director of Martha Jefferson Hospital Sleep Medicine Center previously told us is a particularly great choice for back sleepers—is one of our all-time favorites.
9
A sleep supplement
Seriously struggling to shut your mind off? Try these budget-friendly (and tasty!) OLLY Restful Sleep gummies, which contain L-Theanine, an amino acid that may help calm your mind.
10
Meditation guide
End-of-day meditation is a great way to calm your mind and settle in for a restful night's sleep. If you're not sure where to start, a beginner's guide like Practicing Mindfulness is a good investment; it contains 75 meditations to help calm stress.
11
Smart bedroom gear
Smart home gadgets like the Echo Dot are great on their own, but this Echo Dot Heather Gray Smart Bulb Kit by Sengled takes voice recognition to the next level by bundling the popular third-generation Echo Dot with a smart plug and two smart light bulbs. In other words, you can use commands like "Alexa, turn off the lights," or "Alexa, turn on the sound machine," so you don't have to get out of bed once you're already snuggled in.