The Best Pillows For Side Sleepers

If you tend to turn on your side while sleeping, these firm, adjustable, and total-body options were made for you.

Getting that recommended eight hours of sleep feels impossible when you’re constantly wrestling with a lumpy, uncomfortable pillow. Thankfully, bedding companies have upped their pillow game, providing a wide range of options for all types of sleepers.

For side sleepers, Christopher Winter, MD, medical director of Martha Jefferson Hospital Sleep Medicine Center and author of the upcoming book The Sleep Solution, stresses the importance of spine alignment when searching for a pillow.

“Something that keeps the head and neck in place and even separates the knees creates that neutral position you want while you sleep,” he says. Dr. Winter suggests firm pillows with contours for the head and neck and total body pillows as ideal options for side sleepers.

Below, we share five pillows that will have side sleepers feel like they’re resting their heads on literal cloud nine.