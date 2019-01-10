The Best Pillows for Neck Pain

Choosing the right pillow can make all the difference between a good and a bad night's sleep. These are some of the best pillows for people who suffer from neck pain.

Everyone has a different sleep style, which means the pillows we use shouldn't be one-size-fits-all either. Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, stomach sleeper, or tend to run hot, rest assured that there's a perfect pillow out there for you. But in addition to your sleep position, another important factor to consider when choosing a pillow is whether or not you're prone to neck pain.

"I think that overly large and stiff pillows can cause problems for many people," says Christopher Winter, MD, medical director of Martha Jefferson Hospital Sleep Medicine Center and author of The Sleep Solution ($26; amazon.com). Softer, lower pillows will keep your neck elevated just enough to stay comfortable, but not so much so that you feel achy after a few hours of shut-eye. Another potential problem? If you tend to shift positions during the night, a highly contoured pillow might cause discomfort.

"If you invest the time into finding the right pillow, it can improve sleep and the way your body feels for a lifetime," Dr. Winter says. Here, the best pillows to prevent neck pain while you catch some Zzs.

