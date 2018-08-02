12 Expert-Approved Tips to Get a Better Night's Sleep

The problem: You wake up with a sore back.

Consider: Purple Mattress, $999 for a queen; amazon.com

Why: It’s made out of a supportive hyper- elastic polymer that is crafted in a honeycomb shape for maximum give-and-take. The unique construction allows heavier areas of your body—like your hips—to sink, while parts that need more support stay afloat. This makes it especially great for side sleepers.

Extra perk: No need to hit up the store. Order your mattress online, and it will arrive on your doorstep a few days later—all rolled up. Just unroll and it’s instantly sleep-ready.

The problem: You sweat all night long.

Consider: Serta iComfort Hybrid, starting at $1,099 for a queen; serta.com

Why: This pick is the perfect blend of old- and new-school. The quilted top and innerspring center are reminiscent of a traditional mattress, but it also incorporates modern gel foam, which helps keep your body cool while you sleep.

Extra perk: There are lots of variations—choose anything from a plush pillow-top model to something that’s super firm.

The problem: Your partner’s tossing keeps you up.

Consider: Spindle Natural Latex Mattress, $1,350 for a queen; spindlemattress.com

Why: This one is constructed out of three layers of 100 percent natural latex, which has an innate elasticity that allows it to absorb motion and impact well. That means your partner can toss and turn, and you won’t feel a thing.

Extra perk: It’s American-made and composed of natural materials, including organic cotton and wool. The ethically sourced Eco-Wool wicks away moisture and creates a flame barrier sans chemicals.