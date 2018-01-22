9 Reasons You Bruise So Easily

Scratching your head over bruises you don’t remember getting? Maybe you find yourself wondering, Why do I bruise so easily?

Bruising occurs when blood vessels burst and leak blood under the skin’s surface. It’s usually due to an injury to muscle and connective tissue. Pooled blood forms an ugly blemish that changes color and gradually fades away as the collected blood gets reabsorbed into the body.

Sometimes these black-and-blue marks pop up with little or no provocation, although clinicians say there’s usually a perfectly good explanation or a treatable underlying cause.

“If it bothers you–if it recurs or it occurs and you can’t explain it and you’re concerned, or you have a family history of a problem–then you should see somebody,” advises Margaret Ragni, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and director of the Hemophilia Center of Western Pennsylvania.

Here are some common reasons that you may be bruising easily–and what you can do about it.

RELATED: 14 Reasons Your Feet Hur­t–and How to Ease the Pain