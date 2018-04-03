The 7 Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin, According to Dermatologists

It should be common knowledge by now that rain or shine, we all need to be wearing sunscreen. Every. Single. Day. If applying a layer of sunblock to your skin or mixing it into your foundation seems like an unnecessary step in your morning routine, consider this: The sun causes an estimated 90% of skin aging, according to an Australian study published in Annals of Internal Medicine in 2013. And if the risk of sun spots and wrinkles isn't getting your attention, the Skin Cancer Foundation also warns that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Now, that is scary, and a good reason to slather it on.

However, many of us are still at a crossroads here, particularly those of us with skin that tends to be oily. Put on a thick coat of SPF and unleash holy hell on your face, or ditch it and risk looking 10 years older, or worse, increase your chances of melanoma. If, like me, you're hesitant to administer anything potentially sticky and pore-clogging to your skin, you'll be relieved to learn that there are actually sunscreens out there that won’t leave you feeling suffocated, shiny, or broken-out.

Whether you’re a fan of powder sunscreen or prefer a lotion that dries matte, we’ve got your oily skin covered, literally. We tapped dermatologists for their sunscreen picks for people with oily skin, and discovered an arsenal of safe, non-greasy options to protect skin without irritating it, so that you’ll never have an excuse not to lather up.

