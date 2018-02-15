12 Reasons Your Skin Is So Itchy–and When to Talk to a Doctor

Around 10% of people experience notable itching, officially called pruritus. You can have itchy skin due to simple dryness, poison ivy, chickenpox, bug bites, or more serious conditions like psoriasis and eczema. Sometimes itching plagues your whole body, other times just one place. Itchy skin can last for weeks–or more. Sometimes itchiness comes with redness, rashes, bumps, or cracked skin, and sometimes it doesn’t.

If you have itchy skin, you're going to want to get to know what’s causing it so you can figure out how to stop it. Most of the time it’s no big deal and may be as simple as following Grandma’s instructions: Don’t scratch!

Here are a few common itchy skin causes to look out for–and how to stop that itch.

RELATED: 13 Reasons You Have Scaly Skin–and How to Get Rid of It