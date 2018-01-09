 8 Gross Infections You Can Catch at the Gym–and How to Avoid Them

So you’ve made your New Year’s resolution to join the gym, get buff, and enjoy all the perks of a trim, svelte you. Just make sure your best intentions don’t backfire in the form of a nasty skin or respiratory infection. They’re rare–luckily–but gym infections can and do happen.

With sweaty members swapping machines and equipment, gyms can be a breeding ground for fungi, bacteria, and viruses. In one study, researchers found 25 different types of bacteria lurking in fitness centers, on everything from toilet handles to leg presses to elliptical trainers.

But don’t let thoughts of gross gym germs stop you from going. “It’s important to exercise,” says Nirav Patel, MD, assistant professor of infectious diseases at Saint Louis University. “[Infections are] something you want to keep in the back of your mind.”

Knowing what problems are out there can help you avoid them. Keep up with your fitness resolution–but follow some simple safety tips.

