A 12-Year-Old Saved Her Friend's Life With a Technique She Learned From The Hunger Games

Wonder Woman might be the current reigning badass heroine. But Katniss Everdeen of The Hunger Games book and movie series is still inspiring and empowering girls. Thanks to some first-aid skills she learned from Katniss, one Massachusetts pre-teen has been credited with saving her friend's life.

It happened during a sleepover party. Mackenzie George and Megan Gething were outside playing in a swamp when Mackenzie slipped and cut her calf on a steel pump, resulting in a 10-inch gash. "I didn’t feel anything," Mackenzie told the Gloucester Times. "I thought I just bumped my leg, but when I pulled it up I saw the cut and I started screaming to call 911."

That's when Megan turned into a real-life Katniss, rushing over to help Mackenzie by using a pair of denim shorts as a tourniquet, which tightened the blood vessels in Mackenzie's leg to slow blood loss. Soon after, George was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she underwent surgery.

So where did Gething learn this life-saving move? She attributed her knowledge to a scene toward the end of The Hunger Games, when Katniss uses a tourniquet to stop Peeta Mellark from bleeding to death. "I figured it was a well-known method of stopping bleeding," Megan said, adding that all she wanted to do was help her injured friend.

Peeta ends up losing his leg in The Hunger Games book. Luckily Megan and Mackenzie's story has a happier ending, with doctors expecting Mackenzie to make a full recovery.