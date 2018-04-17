How to Get Rid of Keratosis Pilaris, According to Dermatologists

While there's no cure for keratosis pilaris, these products can help treat those pesky red bumps that show up on the arms and legs.

If you've ever spotted small, red bumps on your arms or thighs, you may have assumed they were tiny pimples or even hives. But these red bumps on the skin are very often keratosis pilaris, a harmless (albeit annoying) skin condition caused by a buildup of keratin in the hair follicle.

"Keratosis pilaris (KP) is characterized by flesh-colored or reddish bumps that typically appear on the arms or legs," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. Some people refer to keratosis pilaris as chicken skin, since it can feel rough like sandpaper or resemble goosebumps.

While there's no cure for keratosis pilaris, it’s not uncommon for the condition to eventually go away on its own. "Keratosis pilaris often shows up anytime after the age of 10 and gets worse at puberty," explains Dr. Jaliman. "But a lot of people outgrow it around the age of 30."

If you're bothered by these little bumps, the good news is that treatment can help ease symptoms of keratosis pilaris. Here, eight dermatologist-recommended products for smoother, more even skin.