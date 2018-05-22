The Best Moisturizers With SPF, According to This Expert Group's Annual Report

These EWG-approved moisturizers will keep skin hydrated and soft while also protecting against harmful UV rays.
On the hunt for the perfect daily moisturizer that hydrates skin and delivers sun protection? The Environmental Working Group (EWG) released its annual ranking of the best sunscreen products in different categories, including their favorite moisturizers with SPF. The EWG prioritizes mineral sunscreen ingredients over chemical ones in their annual ranking; if that's important to you too, any of their top picks would be a good choice for your everyday skincare routine.
"EWG analyzed approximately 250 moisturizers with SPF and 67% of the products offered inferior sun protection or contained worrisome ingredients," Carla Burns, research analyst at the EWG, told Health. Taking those findings into consideration, the EWG then rates each product on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best.
Here, six moisturizers with SPF that the EWG gave a 1 ranking. For the full list, visit ewg.org.
1
Juice Beauty Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30
This lightweight, antioxidant-packed moisturizer contains grapes, pomegranate, aloe vera, and sea algae to soothe and hydrate skin while simultaneously delivering SPF protection. Also good: it’s designed with acne-prone skin in mind, so you don’t have to worry about it causing breakouts.
2
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30
The cult-favorite brand's physical sunscreen absorbs easily into skin and is packed with soothing ingredients like raspberry seed and marula oil.
3
Suntegrity Skincare 5 in 1 Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen, Tinted with SPF 30
Your average BB cream gets an upgrade in this Suntegrity tinted moisturizer, which also contains sunscreen. Reviewers describe the consistency as light and non-greasy.
4
Cetaphil Redness Relieving Daily Facial Moisturizer, SPF 20
It’s no surprise that this classic, dermatologist-loved skincare brand made the EWG’s list. The moisturizer has a light tint to balance out any redness, while SPF 20 protects from the sun.
5
Devita Solar Body Block 30
Don't forget about your body! This lotion delivers a hit of skin-quenching moisture and broad spectrum UV protection. Also good: The formula is vegan and paraben-free.
6
Kari Gran 365 SPF 28
Red raspberry seed, French plum seed, macadamia nut seed, and avocado oil give this moisturizer a luxurious scent and feel.