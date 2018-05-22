The Best Moisturizers With SPF, According to This Expert Group's Annual Report

These EWG-approved moisturizers will keep skin hydrated and soft while also protecting against harmful UV rays.

On the hunt for the perfect daily moisturizer that hydrates skin and delivers sun protection? The Environmental Working Group (EWG) released its annual ranking of the best sunscreen products in different categories, including their favorite moisturizers with SPF. The EWG prioritizes mineral sunscreen ingredients over chemical ones in their annual ranking; if that's important to you too, any of their top picks would be a good choice for your everyday skincare routine.

"EWG analyzed approximately 250 moisturizers with SPF and 67% of the products offered inferior sun protection or contained worrisome ingredients," Carla Burns, research analyst at the EWG, told Health. Taking those findings into consideration, the EWG then rates each product on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best.

Here, six moisturizers with SPF that the EWG gave a 1 ranking. For the full list, visit ewg.org.