Dove's New 'Make Peace With Dry Skin' Campaign Features Real Women With Eczema, Psoriasis, and Other Skin Conditions

Yet another reason to love Dove: the brand recently launched a new skincare line called DermaSeries that's formulated specifically for people with very dry skin or skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

The hypoallergenic, fragrance-free range includes eight different products: a repairing balm ($17; amazon.com), gentle cleansing face wash ($14 for 2; amazon.com), replenishing body lotion ($11; amazon.com), gentle body wash ($11; amazon.com), replenishing hand cream ($12 for 2; amazon.com), replenishing face cream with SPF 15 ($11; amazon.com), gentle cleansing face bar ($21 for 6; amazon.com), and soothing eczema body lotion ($11; amazon.com). By using only mild cleansers and ultra-moisturizing ingredients that replenish skin's natural lipids without leaving behind heavy residue, the line aims to nourish even the most sensitive, irritation-prone skin types.

To promote the collection, Dove also launched their Make Peace With Dry Skin campaign featuring real women with eczema, psoriasis, and other conditions. The goal? Raise awareness for how widespread skin diseases are (one in four Americans suffers from one) and change the conversation in order to help people with troubled skin feel more comfortable and confident.

"You see perfect skin all over social media," says Mercedes Matz–who is photographed in the campaign (above)–in a press release. "But not everyone has perfect skin—whether it's eczema, psoriasis, acne, or whatever, the more we show it, the more people will accept it."

The DermaSeries collection is available now at retailers nationwide.