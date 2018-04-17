These Are the Cleaning Products You Should Avoid for Your Health—and What to Use Instead

You don’t need unsafe chemicals for a squeaky clean home. Arm yourself with these better-for-you formulas—they’re just as effective.

April 17, 2018

Keeping your house clean is a dirty job. But did you know that some of the products you use to scrub your counters, toilets, windows, and other household surfaces could actually be detrimental for your health—especially for people with kids, pets, or skin sensitivities?

Many cleaning products contain ingredients that could lead to side effects, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist. "While some [cleaning products] cause skin irritations, others may cause more serious and chronic conditions that affect the lungs or are known to be carcinogens," she tells Health.

The American Lung Association recommends limiting your exposure to ammonia and chlorine bleach, as well as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can be released from different cleaning products, such as some air fresheners, dry cleaning chemicals, and oven cleaners. Other ingredients to avoid, according to Environmental Working Group (EWG): formaldehyde (sometimes listed as formalin), diethanolamine, triethanolamine, 1,4-dioxane, quaternium-15 and quaternium-24, and sulfuric acid.

If a cleaning product is emitting fumes from these compounds, you might feel a tickle in your throat, feel the urge to cough, get a headache, or experience burning or tearing of the eyes, nose, or throat, says Lori Shah, MD, a transplant pulmonologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. More severe or chronic symptoms are possible, too, particularly with long-term use or in someone with an underlying health condition.  

Since reading the itty-bitty letters on bottles can be difficult (and isn’t always practical in a hurry), keep an eye out for certain buzz words on a product's packaging. Phrases like "harmful if swallowed," "use in a well-ventilated area," "keep away from children or pregnant women," and "use gloves" can provide clues that a formula contains potentially harmful ingredients. And if a label states it could be fatal if inhaled, you should avoid it, says Dr. Jaliman.

No matter what you’re cleaning with, always use gloves to protect your hands and lessen the risk of contact dermatitis (rashes, hives, and other skin irritations). The best gloves are cotton-lined, says Dr. Jaliman. If you don’t have gloves readily available, use a large rag or sponge to limit your exposure with the product.

Becky Rapinchuk, the blogger behind Clean Mama and author of Simply Clean: The Proven Method for Keeping Your Home Organized, Clean, and Beautiful in Just 10 Minutes a Day ($20; amazon.com) tells us that she often makes her own cleaning products using household ingredients like white vinegar and baking soda. One of her go-to DIYs is a window and mirror cleaning spray that contains 3 drops of peppermint essential oil, 1 ½ cups of water, 1 ½ tablespoons of white vinegar, and 1 ½ tablespoons of rubbing alcohol mixed together in a spray bottle.

If making your own cleaning products seems too time-consuming, however, the good news is that you can still find effective cleaning products.

1
Aunt Fannie's Cleaning Vinegar

Amazon.com

Made with familiar ingredients like vinegar, lemon, and peppermint oils, this all-purpose cleaning solution is tough on surfaces but kind on your health (and no, it doesn't leave behind a strong vinegar scent!).

available at amazon.com $8
2
Attitude Little Ones Fragrance-Free Laundry Detergent

Amazon.com

This fragrance-free, hypoallergenic formula contains just five safe ingredients and was formulated with sensitive skin in mind.

available at amazon.com $16
3
Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Liquid Soap

Amazon.com

If you only purchase one cleaning product, this should be it. This pure castille soap can clean everything from fruits and veggies to dishes and floors. It’s also perfectly safe as a shaving salve or as a cleanser for pets.

available at amazon.com $20
4
Seventh Generation Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Amazon.com

One of only four toilet bowl cleaners to receive an "A" rating from the EWG, this plant-based formula is free from chlorine, synthetic fragrances, dyes, or ammonia, but is tough enough to make one of your home’s dirtiest areas shine.

available at amazon.com $3
5
AspenClean Glass Cleaner

Amazon.com

A far cry from those brightly-colored alternatives, this 100 percent natural and vegan cleaning spray keeps windows, mirrors, and glass surfaces clear and free from streaks. Organic lime essential oil leaves a fresh, clean scent behind.

available at amazon.com $10
6
BuggyLOVE Organic Multi-Surface Bathroom Cleaner

Amazon.com

If there’s one room in your house you really need a tough cleaner for, it’s the bathroom. This 100% paraben- and sulfate-free spray naturally eliminates soap scum and germs from some of the dirtiest surfaces.

available at amazon.com $28
7
Babyganics Stain Eraser Marker

Amazon.com

This small-but-mighty stain stick deserves a permanent spot in your purse. In fact, you may want to keep one in your purse, one in your car, and another in your home. The formula (which doesn't contain chlorine, synthetic fragrances, dyes, or ammonia), works hard to remove stains from clothing, car seats, and upholstered fabric.

available at amazon.com $20 for 3
8
Attitude Kitchen Cleaner

Amazon.com

When you’re cleaning the surfaces you cook on and eat off of, it’s especially important to pass on products that are loaded with chemicals. This spray is specially formulated to wipe away grease and grime, but is filled with all-natural, hypoallergenic ingredients.

available at amazon.com $12
