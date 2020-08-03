The 7 Best Products for Foot Calluses That Will Leave Your Heels Soft and Smooth



Calluses on the feet can be painful and unsightly, but these podiatrist-recommended products can help.

By Susan Brickell and Anthea Levi
August 03, 2020

Calluses may be common, but that doesn’t make them any less annoying. There's nothing like leaving your nail salon with baby soft feet to find hardened skin on your heels or balls of your feet a couple of weeks later. ~The worst.~ Whether you're getting calluses on your feet from uncomfortable shoes or even walking barefoot on rough surfaces (like around a patio or pool), they seem to be practically unavoidable. However, there are foot callus treatments you can do at home to help soften the areas, so that they're smoother and a lot less scratchy. Here, experts explain what plantar calluses are, what causes them, and share some of their favorite methods for getting rid of them.

What is a plantar callus?

In the plainest words, a plantar callus is a formation of thickened skin on the bottom of the foot, says Velimir Petkov, DPM, founder of Premier Podiatry in Clifton, New Jersey. "Plantar calluses can either be flat or they can occur in the form of a so-called “porokeratosis," he adds. Porokeratosis is an ingrown corn (read: very deep callus, typically under the ball of the foot), which has a flat head but a core lesion pointing into the skin, explains Dr. Petkov.

What causes a plantar callus?

There's a reason why the thick lesions usually turn up on the heels or balls of your feet: They love to form under bony pressure points on the feet. "They are the body’s way of forming a natural cushion against the rubbing of shoes or other bones like in the case of hammertoes," says Jackie Sutera, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist and member of the Vionic Innovation Lab. "Then that cushion, or callus, can become swollen, painful, and unsightly," she adds. Not only can they be painful to the touch, but, if left untreated, they can also grow thicker and eventually cause the skin to break down and ulcerate, warns Dr. Petkov.

To avoid foot calluses, opt for shoes that accommodate your foot shape (AKA avoid narrow, pointy, or high heeled shoes). "Once a callus has already developed, shoe gear becomes even more important," notes Dr. Sutera. Consider padding the area and applying soothing creams that can help soften the skin.

Another way to keep plantar calluses at bay is by wearing custom-molded orthotics, says Dr. Petkov. "The orthotics can offload the underlying pressure areas and therefore prevent the reoccurrence of calluses."

How do they differ from other skin growths?

If you've recently acquired hardened skin on the bottom of your foot, but aren't sure whether it's a plantar callus or something a bit more concerning, there are a few ways to tell the difference. While foot calluses typically appear to have a tone that is similar to your overall skin color, they also have extra layers of skin built on top of them, explains Dr. Petkov. "Upon proper debridement (removal of damaged skin) by an experienced podiatrist, the underlying skin will appear to be normal," he adds.

These skin lesions differ from wart lesions where once the thickened skin is removed, the underlying tissue appears white, says Dr. Petkov. "This is due to the fact that that there is a verruca plantaris virus that lives underneath the callus." In normal calluses, that is not the case, he adds.

The best callus removers and treatments

"The best way to treat a callus would be to have it evaluated by your podiatrist who can professionally thin it down and sometimes administer an anti-inflammatory medication (oral, injectable, or topical) to reduce the pain and swelling,” advises Dr. Sutera. The specialist can also determine the underlying cause for the callus and treat that condition, as well, notes Dr. Petkov.

Not sure what to use in the meantime? Below are the seven best products to use if you have calluses on your feet.

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly

Vaseline is a super affordable way to soften callused skin. "It’s a sealant," explains Emily Splichal, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. "When you take a bath or shower, your skin absorbs all the water and moisture. Vaseline helps lock all that in so it stays within in the skin." Apply it to a callus immediately after bathing, then cover the area with plastic wrap overnight to seal in moisture and nix rough skin. 

Pumice Valley Pumice Stone

To treat calluses and massage your feet at the same time, try using a pumice stone. "These are better than the blades they use in nail salons because the chance of cutting yourself is much lower," explains Dr. Splichal. This 100 percent natural pick is made of black volcanic lava and helps to exfoliate and soften the bottoms of the feet. Also nice: It has nearly 2,000 Amazon reviews, with shoppers giving it an impressive 4.7 rating.

AmLactin Foot Repair Cream

"I often advise patients against using medicated over-the-counter callus removers since the acids in them can burn deep layers of the skin, potentially causing infection and scarring," says Dr. Sutera. "Using a foot cream with a more gentle concentration of lactic acid like AmLactin is a better alternative that can help soften the callus gradually." Not only will it help get rid of plantar calluses, but the hypoallergenic formula also contains emollient and humectant ingredients to moisturize your feet.

Bulbhead Original Ped Egg Foot File

In addition to applying topical treatments like creams or ointments nightly, Dr. Splichal encourages patients to use "mechanical debridement" tools (like this Ped Egg foot file) on calluses one to two times per week to remove coarse skin on the foot. If you're someone who wants proof of progress (hey, it can be grossly satisfying), this gadget traps skin shavings in a mess-free compartment, so you can see just how effective it is.

Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File and Callus Remover

Another tool similar to the Ped Egg, this file has a simple and straightforward design that painlessly works to exfoliate dry, cracked feet and to remove calloused heels. It can be used on both dry and wet feet, which means you can conveniently store it in your shower caddy and easily add it to your morning or nightly routine.

Aetna Felt Products U-Shaped Pedi Pads

These felt pads can help take pressure off of calluses that sit on the ball of the foot, says Dr. Splichal. They create a barrier between your sore spots and the source of pressure, have a sticky adhesive that helps to keep them in place, and they're trimmable, so you can customize them to fit in any shoe. 

Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File

If a Ped Egg freaks you out or you don't have time for a manual callus remover, Amazon customers love this electric foot file. The roller head is made of finely ground diamond crystals that effortlessly remove dead skin and smooth hardened calluses. The device also has two adjustable speeds and is splash-proof, so you can use it in the shower (warning: just don't fully submerge it in the bathtub). 

