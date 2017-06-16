The All-Time Best Products to Care for Your Feet, According to Podiatrists

From foot scrub to callus remover, podiatrists share the products they love for their patients—and themselves.
Your feet get you, well, practically everywhere. So why not give them the TLC they deserve? While regular pedicures and wearing shoes with good arch support can make a big difference, other tools and products can help leave your tootsies looking (and feeling) brand new. We spoke to podiatrists to find out which exfoliating scrubs, nail clippers, polishes, and more are best for your feet. Here, the foot care products they recommend to patients—and even use themselves. Read on to stock up and give your feet a whole lot of love.
RELATED: 8 Flip-Flops With Arch Support You'll Want to Wear All Summer
1
Tweezerman Straight Edge Toenail Clipper
To clip toenails, Hillary Brenner, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist, recommends these clippers. "I always make sure to cut my nails straight across," she says. This technique will prevent ingrown toenails and is easier to execute with the straight-edge design.
2
ZOYA Nail Polish
"ZOYA is a great nail polish brand because it doesn't leave white lines or yellow discoloration of the nails after you take off the polish," says Dr. Brenner. With a whopping 339 colors available on Amazon, you're bound to find the perfect nail-friendly hue for you.
3
belif Tea Tree Oil
New York City-based podiatrist Emily Splichal, DPM, uses tea tree oil to combat and prevent fungal infections and to eliminate foot odor. "[It] dries quickly and is easily applied after the shower or before bed," she says. Dilute a few drops of the oil with water before using.
4
RAD Roller
To relax and release foot muscles, Dr. Splichal loves the RAD Roller. "The unique shape of the product allows for an effective release," she explains. "[It] can be used not only on the bottom of the foot but also on the calves, quads, and even the lower back."
5
Toe Separators
For people with ball pain, foot pain, or tight shoes, Dr. Splichal suggests toe separators to release the toes and maintain balance in the feet. Her favorite are by Correct Toes ($65, correcttoes.com), but for a less expensive option, try these top-rated Amazon separators. They can be worn barefoot or with shoes.
6
Earth Therapeutics Refreshing Foot Scrub
"I don't like pumice stones because they sit in the shower in a dark, moist environment, which breeds fungus," Dr. Brenner explains. Instead, she suggests an exfoliating scrub that contains pumice to gently remove dead skin cells. This one contains mint and tea tree oil for added moisture and a relaxing scent.
7
Amope Pedi Perfect Foot File
Gently run the battery-operated device over your feet to remove calluses. "I've bought four of the competitors for research and this one is the best," says Jacqueline Sutera, DPM, a new York City-based podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab Member. "They even make a waterproof version."
8
AmLactin Alpha-Hydroxy Therapy Foot Cream
Get at tough skin and calluses on the bottom of your feet with this over-the-counter cream. Dr. Sutera says the active ingredient, lactic acid, eats away at calluses over time and is gentle enough for diabetic patients. "Use it nightly and cover with plastic wrap and socks for even deeper penetration," she suggests. "It can even be used around tough cuticles of toes and fingers."