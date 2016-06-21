12 Sunscreen Mistakes You're Probably Making

Safe-sun practices help you avoid wrinkles and dark spots, but there are other benefits as well. In fact, not being diligent about sunscreen application can have dire consequences. The UV exposure from the sun can cause skin cancer, including melanoma (the deadliest kind). Make sure that you don't put yourself at unnecessary risk. Watch this video to learn about the most common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen, and how you can avoid them and stay healthy.

Don't have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

You wait until you're outside to apply it: Put it on 30 minutes before going outside.

You're applying sunscreen around your clothes: Put it on when you're naked so you don't miss spots.

You don't protect your lips: Use a lip balm with an SPF and reapply frequently.

You skip certain body parts: Don't forget: toes, underarms, ears, eyelids, and neck.

You rinse it all off: Use a water-resistant formula to withstand sweat and swimming.

You don't use a face sunscreen: Facial formulas are better for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

You only use sunscreen when the sun is out: 80% of UV rays still come through on cloudy days.

You think you're safe indoors: Some UV rays can penetrate glass, so use SPF in the car.

Your SPF is too low: Use at least an SPF 30.

You don't reapply often enough: Put on more sunscreen every 80 minutes.

Your sunscreen is too old: Toss bottles you've had for more than two years.

You leave your eyes at risk: Wear sunglasses designed to protect against UV rays.