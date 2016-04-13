These Smart Sun Tech Products Will Change the Way You Apply SPF

New sticker, bracelet, and iPhone gadgets can clue you in on your ultraviolet exposure so you know exactly when to reapply.
Thereâs no excuse not to be diligent about sunscreen this season: New sticker, bracelet, and iPhone gadgets can clue you in on your ultraviolet exposure so you know exactly when to reapply (or head inside!).
RELATED: This Is What Skin Cancer Looks Like
âThese sorts of products help people actively monitor their time in the sun, rather than just spending the whole day outside without thinking twice about it,â says dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, author of Skin Rules. Skim our favorite sun-smart systems and pick your protection now.
Wear it:Â This summer, La Roche-Posay is launching a water- and sunscreen-proof stick-on, called My UV Patch, that changes color depending on how much UV exposure youâve had. We also love the June ($129; junebynetatmo.com), a stylish bracelet that texts you when itâs time to apply SPF.
RELATED: The 15 Biggest Sunscreen Mistakes to Avoid
Watch it:Â Download the WolframAlpha Sun Exposure Reference app ($1; iTunes), which factors in the time and date, your location, and your skin type to calculate how long you can stay in the sun before youâre likely to burn. Or just set an alarm to go off every two hours as a nudge to lotion up.