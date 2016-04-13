These Smart Sun Tech Products Will Change the Way You Apply SPF

Thereâs no excuse not to be diligent about sunscreen this season: New sticker, bracelet, and iPhone gadgets can clue you in on your ultraviolet exposure so you know exactly when to reapply (or head inside!).

âThese sorts of products help people actively monitor their time in the sun, rather than just spending the whole day outside without thinking twice about it,â says dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, author of Skin Rules. Skim our favorite sun-smart systems and pick your protection now.

Wear it:Â This summer, La Roche-Posay is launching a water- and sunscreen-proof stick-on, called My UV Patch, that changes color depending on how much UV exposure youâve had. We also love the June ($129; junebynetatmo.com), a stylish bracelet that texts you when itâs time to apply SPF.

Watch it:Â Download the WolframAlpha Sun Exposure Reference app ($1; iTunes), which factors in the time and date, your location, and your skin type to calculate how long you can stay in the sun before youâre likely to burn. Or just set an alarm to go off every two hours as a nudge to lotion up.