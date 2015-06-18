We Found Your New Favorite Self-Tanner

By now, you know the importance of wearing sunscreen (every day!) but that doesn't mean you can't get a sun-kissed glow in the summer. Go bronze and protect your skin too with one of these genius new self-tanning formulas. Here, we help you choose the best kind for you if:

You hate the smell and feel of self-tanner

Try: St. Tropez Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion ($25, sephora.com)

This in-shower tanner allows you to rinse off almost immediately after applying so you're not left with a lingering odor or sticky residue. Swipe it on after you've washed your body and leave it on for three minutes before rinsing off with warm water. You'll develop a natural tan over time. Bonus: The almond oil in it allows you to skip moisturizer.

You don't like the sticky feel of lotion

Try: Vita Liberata Trystal Self Tan Bronzing Minerals ($55, sephora.com)

All bronzing powders give an instant tan, but this one lasts even after you wash your face. The fine powder contains DHA, the ingredient that tans skin, so it will leave behind a glow that lasts. Use it to contour or swipe it from head to toe for bronzed skin without any drying time.

sephora.com

You need a quick fix

Try: Becca Luminous Body Perfecting Mousse ($34, beccacosmetics.com)

Need an instant boost for your unexpected night out? This mousse melts right into skin for an subtle glow that's golden, not orange.

beccacosmetics.com

You need foolproof application

Try: Hampton Sun Sunless Tanning Mist ($36, hamptonsuncare.com)

When lotions never seem to come out right, give tanning mist a try. The featherweight liquid tan falls gently onto skin for an even application all over. Just be sure to apply it in the shower so you're not slipping on your misted floor for days.

hamptonsuncare.com

You want a sexy sheen

Try: Josie Maran Argan Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Oil ($38, sephora.com)

Packed with good-for-you ingredients like argan oil, coconut water, and aloe juice, this tanning oil absorbs quickly for ultra hydration and an all-day dewy glow. The mitt allows for a smooth, streak-free application.

sephora.com

You want the benefits of a tan without the color

Try: Perfekt Matte Tan Body Perfection Gel with SPF 30 ($48, sephora.com)

Think of it as an Instagram filter for your body. The barely-there tint blurs imperfections like bruises, redness, and dry spots while hyaluronic microspheres help plump skin for a firm-looking appearance.

sephora.com

You don't want an added step

Try: Jergens Glow Lightweight Foaming Moisturizer ($10, target.com)

Swap out your daily body moisturizer for this gradual tanning one instead. You still get all the hydrating qualities of a moisturizer with the added benefit of a little DHA to create a natural-looking tan over time.

target.com

You're on the go

Try: L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Towelettes for Body ($12, ulta.com)

These single-use self-tanning wipes are perfect for keeping in your purse or carry-on (they're TSA friendly!). Simply swipe all over, then toss for the perfect tan in a pinch.

ulta.com

