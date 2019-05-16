If you're after an ultra-moisturizing balm that delivers UV protection from mineral sunscreen ingredients, you've come to the right place. Here, a few of the Environmental Working Group's top-rated lip balms with SPF from the nonprofit's 2018 sunscreen guide.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) just released their 12th annual sunscreen guide, a detailed ranking of more than 600 sunscreen products in categories like best sport sunscreens and best moisturizers with SPF. Also included: the best lip balms with SPF. Which is important, because while most of us know we should slather sunscreen on our face and body every single day, the lips are an often-neglected area that need UV protection, too. Not only does this delicate skin tend to show signs of aging early, but your pout is constantly exposed to the elements, making SPF even more essential.

"People often neglect their lips before heading out to the beach or going out in the sun," says Carla Burns, a research analyst with the EWG who worked on this year's guide. "If you’re planning to be outside, remember to apply a lip balm with SPF."

The EWG prioritizes mineral sunscreen ingredients (think zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) over chemical ones in their report, which ranks products on a scale of 1 to 10. If that's important to you, too, you'll want to get your hands on these lip balms, which have the group's stamp of approval with the highest-possible "1" ranking. Something else to consider: Because these ingredients tend to be less irritating, dermatologists often recommend mineral sunscreen products for people with sensitive skin or conditions like rosacea and psoriasis.

Here, five of the top-rated balms from this year's report.