Hugh Jackman Treated for Skin Cancer for the Third Time in a Year

Hugh Jackman attends the 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' World Premiere on May 10, 2014 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Christine Mattheis
October 28, 2014

It's Groundhog Day for Hugh Jackman: for the third time in a year, the actor had a basal cell carcinoma lesion removed, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

The 46-year-old Wolverine star had his first skin cancer in November 2013, and then again in May of this year. Both times, he posted photos of his bandaged face to Instagram with a note encouraging his fans to wear sunscreen and schedule skin cancer screenings.

"Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basil cell carcinoma [sic]. Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!"

Another Basel Cell Carsinoma. All out now. Thanks Dr. Albom and Dr. Arian. PLEASE! PLEASE! WEAR SUNSCREEN!

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

"Another Basel Cell Carsinoma [sic]. All out now. Thanks Dr. Albom and Dr. Arian. PLEASE! PLEASE! WEAR SUNSCREEN!"

PEOPLE reports that Jackman is doing fine following the procedure. Basal cell carcinoma is very treatable when caught early, with a cure rate close to 95%.

Repeated and prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays is the top cause of basal cell carcinoma. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, it's the single most common form of cancer, with nearly 3 million cases diagnosed in the United States annually.

