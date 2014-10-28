Hugh Jackman Treated for Skin Cancer for the Third Time in a Year

It's Groundhog Day for Hugh Jackman: for the third time in a year, the actor had a basal cell carcinoma lesion removed, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

The 46-year-old Wolverine star had his first skin cancer in November 2013, and then again in May of this year. Both times, he posted photos of his bandaged face to Instagram with a note encouraging his fans to wear sunscreen and schedule skin cancer screenings.

Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basil cell carcinoma. Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!! A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Nov 21, 2013 at 9:58am PST

"Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basil cell carcinoma [sic]. Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!"



Another Basel Cell Carsinoma. All out now. Thanks Dr. Albom and Dr. Arian. PLEASE! PLEASE! WEAR SUNSCREEN! A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on May 8, 2014 at 4:28pm PDT

"Another Basel Cell Carsinoma [sic]. All out now. Thanks Dr. Albom and Dr. Arian. PLEASE! PLEASE! WEAR SUNSCREEN!"



PEOPLE reports that Jackman is doing fine following the procedure. Basal cell carcinoma is very treatable when caught early, with a cure rate close to 95%.

Repeated and prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays is the top cause of basal cell carcinoma. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, it's the single most common form of cancer, with nearly 3 million cases diagnosed in the United States annually.

Learn more about skin cancer:

5 Best Ways to Protect Against Skin Cancer

15 Biggest Sunscreen Mistakes

How to Perform a Self-Exam for Skin Cancer