Red Is For Winners, Troubling Breast Cancer Drug News, and What Britney Spears Can Teach Us About Alzheimer's

- A scary new study shows that women who use the breast cancer prevention drug Tamoxifen for more than five years are actually more likely to develop new tumors. The frightening results don’t have doctors 100% convinced, so don’t write off the drug just yet—after all, it has been proven to fight recurrent breast cancer. [The Frisky]
- Earlier this summer, we found out that tanning beds are bad for us. (Duh.) Activist Lexi Lewis is also spreading the word about the dangers of the fake-n-bake, even though she was once a devotee. Check out her cautionary tale of skin cancer caused by tanning and find out what she’s doing to prevent other girls from making the same mistake. [Lemondrop]
- Every once in a while, we all have those nights when we just can’t get any shut-eye. But it’s when your lack of z’s becomes a habit that it’s hardest to treat. Don’t wait for sleep problems to become the norm; instead, nip insomnia in the bud. [USA Today]
- Just in time for your fall fashion updates and back-to-school shopping sprees, we’ve got a healthy reason to add some red to your wardrobe. Not only does it boost your sex appeal, but donning some crimson may also make you more confident and successful. [Telegraph]
- If yesterday’s plan to analyze changes in typing style doesn’t pull through as the new way to detect dementia, perhaps Britney Spears can lend a hand: Scientists may be able to identify people most at risk for Alzheimer's by monitoring the way their brains react when trying to recognize celebrities. [Time]
Previous news from Around the Web:
Women Care More About Water Than Sex, Why College Dorms Trigger Asthma, and America’s Worst Hygiene Crimes
When Healthy Eating Becomes a Disorder, Our 26th Food You Should Never Eat, and Why Some Men Think Chlamydia Is Manly
Chewing Gum Can Improve Memory, Foods That Zap Your Energy, and Why Maggots Are Good for You