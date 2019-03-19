7 Reef-Safe, Biodegradable Sunscreens We're Buying for Summer

paultarasenko/Getty Images

Not ony are these sunscreens biodegradable and reef-safe, but they're quick-absorbing—and won't have you looking like Casper the Friendly Ghost post-application.

By Susan Brickell
Updated March 19, 2019

While your main sunscreen concern might be finding a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that won't leave your face ghost-white, more and more shoppers are also focusing on the actual ingredients in their SPF.

One reason? Chemical sunscreens that contain ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate are believed by some to contribute to coral bleaching and death. In a 2015 study in Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, researchers identified higher concentrations of oxybenzone in coral reefs near tourist areas in Hawaii and the Caribbean. And every little bit of SPF could make a difference: According to the marine conservation organization MarineSafe, one drop of oxybenzone in the equivalent of six and a half Olympic-sized swimming pools’ worth of water could damage coral. (It's important to note, however, that there continues to be debate among the scientific community about the exact effects these ingredients have on coral reefs.)

Still, some legislators aren't taking chances. The state of Hawaii and Key West, Florida have recently passed bills that ban certain types of chemical sunscreens that proponents believe contribute to coral bleaching. As a result, there's been more interest among consumers lately in "chemical-free," "biodegradable," and "reef-safe" SPF lotions, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.

But what do these terms actually mean? Biodegradable or reef-friendly sunscreens refer to formulas that break down over time and don't contain ingredients believed to be harmful to ocean life. This typically means that they don't contain chemical UV filters, and instead use mineral blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to protect against broad spectrum rays, explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Mineral sunscreens could also be a better choice for certain skin types. Without potentially irritating ingredients like octinoxate, oxybenzone, butylparaben, and 4-methylbenzylidene camphor, biodegradable sunscreens are ideal for those with sensitive skin or allergies, notes New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD.

If using biodegradable sunscreen is important to you, reach for one of these reef-safe SPF formulas.

RELATED: The Best Moisturizers With SPF, According to This Expert Group's Annual Report

1
Babo Botanicals Clear Zinc Sunscreen SPF 30

jet.com

Dr. Nazarian loves this non-greasy, fast-absorbing sunscreen because it features sulfate-free zinc oxide, goes on completely clear, and is made without dyes, parabens, or perfumes. Perfect for all skin types, the lotion contains soothing organic oils (think: jojoba, coconut, and avocado) and moisturizing shea butter to help prevent and relieve chapped skin on your face, lips, and ears. 

available at jet.com $15
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
All Good Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

amazon.com

All Good offers reef-friendly, biodegradable sun protection in countless forms—butters, lotions, sprays, and sun sticks—for convenient, non-sticky application. This lightweight formula is packed with organic green tea, rose hips, and buriti oil to repair damaged skin. Bonus: It's vegan and doesn't contain oxybenzone, making it safe for a dip in the ocean.

Prefer a little color and smoother finish? Try All Good's New SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Lotion for lightly tinted coverage.

available at amazon.com $13
SHOP NOW

3
Neutrogena SPF 50 Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen

amazon.com

One of Dr. Zeichner's favorites, this affordable biodegradable sunscreen is safe for those with sensitive skin. Plus, it doesn't leave skin looking white, he points out. Made with naturally-sourced 100% zinc oxide, the water-resistant, non-fragrant lotion features Dry-Touch technology to ensure it dries quickly and doesn't leave you shiny. Also great? It's non-comedogenic (won't clog pores), oil-free, and contains antioxidants to protect you from skin-damaging free radicals.

available at amazon.com $9
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
SuperGoop! Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

amazon.com

This face and body sunscreen not only protects skin, but also delivers nourishing anti-aging benefits and moisture. Antioxidant-rich Cellular Response Technology helps shield from UVA, UVB, and IRA rays, while oat beta-glucan (a moisturizing ingredient) fights dryness. This lotion is free of oxybenzone and oil, and leaves zero white residue behind. It's lightly scented with natural extracts of lemon, orange, basil, and bois de rose.

available at amazon.com $19
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Badger SPF 30 Active Mineral Sunscreen Cream for Face and Body

amazon.com

Our experts love this all-natural sunscreen. It's free of chemicals that could harm the environment or irritate your skin, says Dr. Jaliman. Another plus? She loves that it's unscented, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and almost completely organic, making it safe for children too. Worried about sweating or washing it off when you jump in the pool? It also holds onto its SPF in water and while you sweat, and contains vitamin E and beeswax for added moisture, says Dr. Nazarian.

available at amazon.com $14
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Love Sun Body 100% Natural Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

amazon.com

Hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, vegan, and 100% natural, this biodegradable sunscreen is totally safe for coral reefs and received the Environmental Working Group's highest rating.

available at amazon.com $21
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Sun Damage Protection

isdin.com

While it might be a splurge, Dr. Zeichner likes this ultra light, 100% mineral-based formula because it doesn't weigh skin down and offers protection against environmental damage (thanks to a repair technology and vitamin E) alongside broad spectrum UV protection from zinc oxide.

available at isdin.com $55
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More