4 Common Sunscreen Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

“Even though summer weather requires less clothing, smart accessories are key to defending your skin against the sun,” says Dr. Day, who recommends a wide-brimmed hat, oversize sunglasses, and protective swimsuits and rash guards. Darker, thickly woven fabrics like polyester offer more protection than lighter, looser fabrics (bleached cotton, for example). Many companies also make UV-absorbing pieces labeled with UPF (ultraviolet protection factor), which tells how well the garment protects against the sun (J.Crew and Coolibar have cute options that are Skin Cancer Foundation–approved).

Our fave new find: a neckerchief from Callidae ($25; callidae.com), which is made of cool jersey and protects your delicate, crepe-prone décolletage.