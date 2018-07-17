It's Prime Day—Do Yourself a Favor and Stock Up on These Crazy-Good Sunscreen Deals

PSA: If you need to stock up on SPF, now is the time to do it.
It's Prime Day, it's summer, and you should buy some sunscreen. A few of our favorite brands are seriously discounted today, making it the perfect time to stock up to ensure you have a few extra tubes stashed away for your next vacation. Here, the best deals we've found so far.
1
Coola Suncare Mineral Face SPF 30 Sunscreen Matte Tint
We were excited to see that beloved suncare brand Coola was included in today's deals. The brand's matte tint formula is highly-reviewed, and imparts a subtle tint on skin that looks and feels similar to a BB cream. "Over and over I try to find a cheaper zinc-based facial sunscreen, and I always come back and spend all my money on this one," writes one reviewer of the mineral formula. (Want even more Coola? The brand's four-piece signature kit is also on sale today.) Note: This is a lightening deal, so act fast!
2
MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
This ultra-lightweight sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Also good: The silky formula claims to help blur the appearance of lines and wrinkles.
3
Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil With Meadowfoam SPF 50
Anyone with drier skin will love this luxe sunscreen oil (yes, it's a thing!), which absorbs instantly into skin to prevent moisture loss. Plus, the spray formula makes it ridiculously easy to apply.
4
Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen with Cellular Response Technology SPF 50
Another great buy from Supergoop!, this larger container of the brand's popular oil-free lotion will last you a while. True to its name, it's the perfect everyday lotion that will keep skin moisturized and soft while still delivering plenty of protection from harmful UV rays.
5
St. Tropez Gradual In-Shower Lotion Light
Okay, so it's not technically sunscreen, but if you're after a sunless glow, you can't do much better than this in-shower tanner from St. Tropez. Unlike other self-tanners that come in lotion or spray form, simply rub this gel on in the shower and rinse it off after a few minutes for a gradual, natural-looking bronze.