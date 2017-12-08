9 Vagina Trends We’d Like to Leave Behind in 2017

The vagina (and let’s not forget the vulva!) is an undeniably impressive piece of anatomy worthy of all sorts of attention­­—for health reasons, sure, and for pleasure too.

But in 2017, we spent a lot of time deflecting attention to the vagina from opportunistic, shame-y, or downright dangerous corners of the internet.

With any luck, 2018 will be a better year for vaginas everywhere. Let’s hope these harebrained habits get left behind.

RELATED: 20 Facts Every Women Must Know About Her Vagina