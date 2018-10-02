What Does It Mean to Winterize Your Vagina? Here’s What You Need to Know

Don’t worry, frost won't actually form on your pubic hair. 

By Samantha Lauriello
October 02, 2018

Baby, it’s (getting) cold outside, and it turns out, the freezing temperatures aren’t stopping at your front door. No, they’re making their way inside, up your pants, and straight into your vagina, leaving nothing but an icy tundra in their path. Uh, say what?

Before you go squatting over the fireplace to unfreeze your lady bits, you should know that winter vagina is equally as fictional as the abominable snowman. But when the the UK Daily Mirror reported that vaginas can enter “drought mode” during dry, frigid months, Jen Gunter, MD, a San Francisco-based ob-gyn, took it upon herself to debunk the idea in the most hilarious way.

“Winter vagina is so bad that no one can possibly have sex December through March. You’ve seen a tongue on [a] flagpole in winter? Right. Like that, only worse. Try ripping that shit apart without anesthesia. Talk about roughing it in the bush,” Dr. Gunter wrote on her blog, where she's been known to call BS on the sexual health advice doled out by Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand.

She goes on to say vaginal moisture has nothing to do with the outside environment, but who cares about facts, right? Dr. Gunter’s faux tips for “winterizing” your vagina include standing with your legs apart over boiling mulled wine and herbs (hooray for humidity), braiding mistletoe into your pubic hair to help retain warmth, and staying away from clitoral antifreeze at all costs.

While the wind chill won’t actually frost your downstairs, it’s no secret that heat enhances sexual sensation, and there’s nothing wrong with wanting to keep yourself warm below the belt. In the spirit of Dr. Gunter’s lol-worthy take on winterizing your vagina, we’ve gathered five products to help you do exactly that. Sorry, that doesn’t include vaginal mistletoe.

1
Warm Sex Toy Warmer

courtesy of manufacturer

Chilly weather has its pleasures, but a chilly vibrator can seriously kill the mood. Thanks to what might be the world’s first sex toy warmer, you’ll never fall victim to an ice-cold vibrator again.

2
Pulse Natural Personal Lubricant Warming Dispenser

Amazon.com

Frozen lube is a major sex buzzkill. This device delivers warm lubricant through inductive heating technology, so it's way more comfortable on skin—not to mention completely mess-free and small enough to tuck away in your nightstand.

3
SmartWool Women’s Underwear

amazon.com

We know, you’re loyal to cotton. But unlike cotton, wool doesn’t hold on to moisture, so it can dry quickly and has a temperature-regulating effect. These panties are perfect for keeping your nether regions toasty warm while wicking away the crotch sweat you produce in your overheated office building.

4
Bodywand Under The Mistletoe Gift Set

Amazon.com

Let yourself be on the naughty list for a night with this sexy Santa gift set. It includes portable mistletoe, lace panties, a mini massager, and more. What better way to get in the spirit of the season than with some festive foreplay guaranteed to create heat down below?

5
Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Amazon.com

The skin of your vulva is super sensitive, so when dry air indoors and outside dehydrate this intimate area, regular moisturizers aren’t the best option. Instead, add a handful of coconut oil to a warm bath and soak in it for 20 minutes three to four times a week to help your vulva feel smoother.

