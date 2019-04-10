After a Frustrating Infection, This Woman Started Her Own Plant-Based Feminine-Care Company

“In 2012, I suffered from a vaginal infection for eight months. I went to the doctor, took medicine, tried natural remedies, but nothing worked. It was frustrating.

Then one night, I had a dream that I was sitting at a table with my grandmother. She gave me a list of ingredients and told me, ‘This will help get rid of your problem.’ When I woke up, I immediately wrote down what I dreamed she told me: coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, rose water, lavender, water, and garlic.

Many people in my family work with natural products and ingredients, so it’s in my blood. The day after my dream, I mixed together those ingredients and used it as a vaginal wash. By the end of the week, every sign of my infection, including the discharge and odor, was gone. The formula worked so well that I felt I had to share it with others.

Hell, yeah, I got a lot of pushback from people when I said I was starting a 100 percent plant-based feminine-care company! But that just fed my fire to start the Honey Pot.

In 2014, with the help of my brother, I sold 600 bottles of my all-natural vaginal wash at a hair show in Atlanta. From there, I developed other washes, wipes, and pads, which I sold in local stores and online. Whole Foods was next; then Target came knocking.

Today, the Honey Pot also sells natural tampons and herbal-infused menstrual pads. Our products are biodegradable and 100 percent cruelty-free. We don’t use chemicals, toxins, artificial fragrance, or anything synthetic.

The Honey Pot is my life’s work. I know this is what I’m supposed to be doing, and I’m working hard to make natural feminine products a go-to for most women.”

