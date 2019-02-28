This Man Couldn't Orgasm—and He's Blaming It on His Vegan Diet

There are a lot of things we would miss if we went vegan, like melted cheese on top of pizza and Ben & Jerry's, just to name a few. But one man says he missed something a little, uh, different while he was a vegan...ejaculating.

Yep, YouTube star Tim Shieff revealed he "ejaculated for the first time in months" after giving up his plant-based lifestyle. The 30-year-old made a video telling his 175,000 subscribers that after six years of following a strict vegan diet, he felt like his health was on a steady decline. He decided to start eating animal products like salmon and eggs, and needless to say, the results were orgasmic.

RELATED: 10 Weird Things You've Always Wanted to Know About Penises

"The first night after I had that salmon I had a wet dream," Shieff said in the video. "I hadn't ejaculated in months. You know, just to be honest with everyone. That turned something on within my body."

Hold up, did salmon really cause this dude's wet dream?

"In all my years of practice, I have never heard of a vegan diet preventing ejaculation," says Cynthia Sass, RD, Health contributing nutrition editor. "In fact, I've had many clients experience an increase in libido and improved sexual performance after adopting a plant-based diet, due to improved circulation and nutrient intake. However, it's important to note that this was with nutritionally adequate vegan diets."

RELATED: This Man Actually Thought Injecting Semen Into His Arm Would Cure His Back Pain

We have reason to question whether Shieff's diet was nutritionally adequate. In the video, he notes he's previously followed a 35-day water fast, which implies that he drank only water for 35 days. Now that definitely isn't nutritionally adequate. He also said he drank his own urine every day for two full years (two!).

So yeah, we're not sold on this guy's judgment when it comes to his diet. It's 100% possible to be a vegan and get all of the nutrients your body requires, but if Shieff's diet wasn't meeting his nutritional needs, that could explain why he was having a hard time hitting that high note.

RELATED: 12 Things You Should Know About Your Guy's Fertility

Nutritionist Julie Upton, RD, tells Health that because Shieff said salmon made him reach the big O, there's a chance he could have been deficient in omega-3 fatty acids, which help regulate sex hormones. But plenty of vegan-friendly foods are also high in omega-3s, like nuts, soybeans, and chia seeds, so he would have had to have cut those out, too.

"Some of the best studies on overall sexual health show a plant-based diet is the healthiest way to eat for better sexual health, including ejaculation," Upton adds.

We can't be sure whether it was really the salmon that gave Shieff a wet one, but decreased sexual function isn't a common side effect of going vegan, our experts confirmed. So don't let that stop you.

RELATED: Science Says Men Should Masturbate 21 Times a Month—Here’s Why