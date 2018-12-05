Tess Holliday Just Revealed What She Really Thinks About Pubic Hair, and It’s so Relatable

We can always count on Tess Holliday to keep it real on Instagram, and her latest post is as honest as they come. She shared a photo of herself at the salon right after getting a Brazilian wax. Her message: We all have body hair, and whether you keep it or get rid of it, there’s no shame either way.

“Posting this again because I deleted it earlier because I thought maybe it was too much, but we all have body hair, and if you choose to remove it, cool. It’s not shameful!” she wrote alongside a photo of her on the waxing table covered up with a fuzzy purple coat (which is super cute, by the way).

We couldn't agree more. Whether you let your body hair grow au natural, wax it all off, or prefer to groom just a little bit, that’s your decision, and no one should judge you for that.

More than 83% of women do tidy up down there, however, according to survey results published in JAMA Dermatology, and 60% say they do it for hygienic reasons. Hate to break it to you, but ob-gyns say that having pubic hair actually has no effect on how clean things are below the belt.

“There is no difference in hygiene when one shaves or doesn't,” Jessica Shepherd, MD, an ob-gyn and minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, previously told Health. Sure, with a full bush you might get sweatier and smell a little...earthier. But that's your natural vaginal odor, and it's totally normal and healthy.

Everyone has a different pubic hair preference, and no matter what yours is, there’s absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. Do what makes you feel confident.

