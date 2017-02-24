Why a Swedish Town Might Be Swapping Lunch Breaks For Sex Breaks

A Swedish lawmaker is proposing a way to make the midday slump a little more, well, active. A council member in the town of Övertorneå wants to give the municipality's 550 employees a one-hour break for sex each week, according to a report from the New York Times. The best part? Everyone would be paid the same as they normally would to sit at their desk.

"I believe that sex is often in short supply. Everyday life is stressful and the children are at home," councilman Per-Erik Muskos said in his motion earlier this week. "This could be an opportunity for couples to have their own time, only for each other."

Talk about work perks! But seriously, Muskos isn't wrong about the value of a regular romp. Sex is known to improve sleep, reduce stress, boost immunity, strengthen relationships, and more.

Another, more obvious reason to subsidize sex, says Muskos: to encourage baby-making, and give the small town's population a bump.

Sweden is famous for its efforts to create better work-life balance (think 480 days of paid parental leave!). And the Swedes consider their coffee breaks, known as fika, a sacred ritual. We'll see if the folks in Övertorneå get even luckier with a paid break for sex. The new proposal will be voted on this spring.