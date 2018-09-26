Looking to spice up your sex life? Or finally take control of your period? These brands have got you covered.

We live in a time where we obsess over the ingredients in everything from our morning granola to our evening face mask, so why don’t we pay as close attention to what goes into our feminine products? That was one of the questions Jordana Kier and Alex Friedman asked themselves when they created the reproductive care company LOLA.

Today, LOLA launched its new Sexual Wellness Kit, containing a variety of products and resources women can use to make informed decisions about their sex lives, like ultra-thin, lubricated condoms and a real-life guide to sex featuring expert insights. The best part: You can find every single ingredient in each of the included products listed on LOLA’s website.

RELATED: 10 Eye-Opening Facts You Actually Didn’t Know About Vaginas, Sex, Orgasms, and More

“When surveying our community, we learned that over 30% of women ages 18 to 25 often feel alone and in the dark when it comes to sex. Our goal is to empower women of all ages, so they can approach any sexual encounter with confidence and make proactive decisions that are right from them and their bodies,” Friedman tells Health.

The duo also found many women agree it can be uncomfortable or awkward to talk about sexual health–but that doesn’t change the fact that they want to have a steamy sex life. Friedman said LOLA’s products aim to create an “open and honest” dialogue among women about sex to put an end to that stigma.

RELATED: 12 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Period

Luckily, more and more sex-positive companies are starting to emerge. Below, find eight of the most innovative sexual health products on the market right now. Whether you’re looking to spice up your sex life or take control of your period, we’ve got you covered.