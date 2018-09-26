Looking to spice up your sex life? Or finally take control of your period? These brands have got you covered.
We live in a time where we obsess over the ingredients in everything from our morning granola to our evening face mask, so why don’t we pay as close attention to what goes into our feminine products? That was one of the questions Jordana Kier and Alex Friedman asked themselves when they created the reproductive care company LOLA.
Today, LOLA launched its new Sexual Wellness Kit, containing a variety of products and resources women can use to make informed decisions about their sex lives, like ultra-thin, lubricated condoms and a real-life guide to sex featuring expert insights. The best part: You can find every single ingredient in each of the included products listed on LOLA’s website.
RELATED: 10 Eye-Opening Facts You Actually Didn’t Know About Vaginas, Sex, Orgasms, and More
“When surveying our community, we learned that over 30% of women ages 18 to 25 often feel alone and in the dark when it comes to sex. Our goal is to empower women of all ages, so they can approach any sexual encounter with confidence and make proactive decisions that are right from them and their bodies,” Friedman tells Health.
The duo also found many women agree it can be uncomfortable or awkward to talk about sexual health–but that doesn’t change the fact that they want to have a steamy sex life. Friedman said LOLA’s products aim to create an “open and honest” dialogue among women about sex to put an end to that stigma.
RELATED: 12 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Period
Luckily, more and more sex-positive companies are starting to emerge. Below, find eight of the most innovative sexual health products on the market right now. Whether you’re looking to spice up your sex life or take control of your period, we’ve got you covered.
1
LOLA Sexual Wellness Kit
No matter if it’s your first time or your hundredth, you deserve to be informed about what’s going into your body. That’s why this kit includes condoms, lubricant, cleansing wipes, and more, with each item’s ingredients listed on LOLA’s website.
2
We-Vibe Jive Vibrator
This Bluetooth-connected toy is exactly what you need to survive your long-distance relationship. Its high-tech capabilities let you pleasure your partner from anywhere in the world, and all you have to do is download the free We-Connect app. Thank you, We-Vibe, for finding a way to make a far-away lover feel closer.
3
Warm Sex Toy Warmer
Heat enhances sexual sensation, so when the weather dips below freezing, and you and your partner are trying to make it sizzle between the sheets, a chilly vibrator can be a real buzzkill. With what might be the world's first-ever sex toy warmer, you’ll never have to face an ice-cold vibrator again. The pouch is made of vegan leather and looks like a trendy clutch, so you can even use it as a discrete way to transport your favorite toys.
4
THINX Athletic Training Shorts
Worried about a tampon leaking while you’re at the gym, moving your body in every which way? Thanks to THINX, leakage doesn’t have to be a workout deterrent anymore. These panties use four-layer protection technology to reliably hold up to two tampons' worth of menstrual blood. You can wear them as a backup and finally feel empowered–not embarrassed–by your period products.
5
Intimina Ziggy Cup
It’s time we stop letting Aunt Flo put a damper on our sex lives. With the Ziggy Cup, you can have sex during that time of the month without having to deal with the mess. The reusable menstrual cup collects, rather than absorbs, blood and offers up to 12 hours of protection, including time spent between the sheets. Earlier versions of the cup had to be taken out during sex, but Ziggy can handle the heat thanks to its flat-fit design.
6
MyLabBox At-Home STI Testing Kit
Many STIs don’t show symptoms for years, meaning you won’t know if you’ve picked one up unless you get tested regularly. MyLabBox has made at-home testing an easy way to get in the habit of checking in below the belt while avoiding the headache of having to see your doctor every few months. Sure, you might have to pick up the phone to discuss the results with a professional, but you can do that from the comfort of your couch.
7
Uberlube Natural Lubricant
It’s no secret the skin of your vulva is super-sensitive, so choosing the right lube is crucial for your comfort. Made with only four ingredients, Uberlube is the solution for women who tend to react to traditional lubricants or are prone to yeast infections.
8
Womanizer 2go Clitoral Stimulator
You never know when you’re going to get the urge to get it on, and Womanizer gets that you don't want to miss an opportunity to hit that high note. This vibrator will blend in with the rest of the items in your purse, giving you easy access to self-pleasure anytime, anywhere because hey, there's no shame in a bathroom stall quickie. Not to mention, this toy uses suction technology to stimulate your sweet spot while being completely silent, giving discrete a whole new meaning.