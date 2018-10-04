All the Ways Sexual Assault and Harassment Can Affect Your Physical and Mental Health

When Christine Blasey Ford came forward in September to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault—more than 30 years ago when they were both in high school—she made it clear that the alleged encounter had haunted her for decades.

Ford says that, when the two were both teenagers at a house party, an intoxicated Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom, held his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams, and tried to take her clothes off. She says she was able to escape and never told anyone about the incident until 2012 until it came up in couples’ counseling with her husband. (Kavanaugh denies committing any behavior of the sort.)

Ford told the Washington Post that, after the incident, she thought she was fine. “This is nothing, it didn’t happen, and he didn’t rape me,” she recalled telling herself. But years later, she says, she realized that the incident “derailed” her substantially “for four or five years.” She struggled academically and socially, experienced anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and was “very ill-equipped” to have healthy relationships with men.

It’s not clear how Ford’s allegations will ultimately affect Kavanaugh’s nomination. But regardless, her story has brought to light an important issue about sexual assault and harassment–and has been the topic of much debate in the media and among the general public.

Depending on who you ask, what Ford has described sounds like everything from attempted rape to “rough horseplay” among teenagers. The event—if it did happen—lasted only a few minutes, and no clothing was removed. Plus, it was decades ago, some have pointed out, so Ford’s memory may not be accurate. And could an event like this really traumatize someone for years afterward?

A new report published in JAMA says yes. In the study, women who had a history of sexual trauma were three times more likely to have depression and twice as likely to have anxiety compared to women who had never experienced sexual assault. In some ways, psychologists and mental health professionals say, it can be just as hard living with the aftermath of something more ambiguous—like a sexual assault in which you’re not physically harmed—compared to an obvious case of non-consensual sex or violence. Even instances of non-physical sexual harassment can have lasting effects on the people who are exposed to it, both emotionally and physically: Women in the new JAMA study who had been sexually harassed were more likely to have higher blood pressure and get worse sleep.

The accusations Ford has made may be high-profile, but they’re not unusual. The #MeToo movement has made it clear that behaviors like unwanted sexual contact, coercion, lewd comments, and unprompted advances are common—in the workplace, in social situations, and even within trusted institutions like schools, sports teams, and churches. Here are some of the major ways assault and harassment can take a toll on survivors’ health and well-being, and what they (and their loved ones) can do to heal.

