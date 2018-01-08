So you’ve just had some much needed me time with your favorite sex toy, and you're feeling super relaxed. The last thing you want to do right now is haul yourself off the bed and head to the bathroom sink to scrub your vibrator clean.

You know you have to wash it, of course, to avoid giving yourself a bacterial or yeast infection next time you use it—since germs can thrive and multiply on the bodily fluids left behind on the surface. But it’s hard to force yourself up when you’re basking in the afterglow.

If this scenario sounds familiar, there’s a solution. A new sex toy sanitizing system called Uvee claims to kill 99.9% of potentially harmful bacteria not with soap, water, or a disinfectant but with UV-C light. How it works: You load your vibrator or other sex toys in the chamber, shut the lid, and let Uvee work its magic while you drift off the dreamland.

Five to 10 minutes later, your gadgets are properly sanitized and ready for you next time you’re up for another round.

“We are the only patented sanitizing system for sex products and we have also scientifically tested our units on all of the bacteria that is found on toys,” says Carrie Martz, co-founder of Uvee. Martz explains that Uvee works with toys of all materials, and it zaps more germs than specially designed sex toy cleaners and disinfectant sprays.

UVee comes in two sizes. The GO play, which rings in at $120, is large enough to store multiple smaller toys or one standard size vibrator. The larger size is the HOME play; it holds up to three larger toys and will run you $180. This may seem a bit on the pricey side, but taking care of your vaginal health and not having to do cleanup might be worth the splurge. (Plus, both sizes double as sex toy storage spaces and chargers.)

While Uvee takes the work out of cleaning your toys, soap and water also does a fine job removing bacteria and other microbes, says New York–based ob-gyn Alyssa Dweck, co-author of The Complete A to Z for Your V. Here's a refresher course on cleansing: If your toy is metal, glass, or wood and isn’t motorized, submerge it in unscented soap and water and wipe it clean, says Dr. Dweck. Placing it in boiling water for about 10 minutes will also do the trick. If it's glass, it can go in the dishwasher, she adds.

Motorized toys made out of silicone, metal, glass, or wood can be washed with unscented soap and water. Don’t immerse the toy in water and accidentally ruin the motor. Use a wet a paper towel and wash it thoroughly, explains Dr. Dweck.

For toys made of plastic, jelly, or other porous materials, you have to clean them more carefully, since germs love to sneak into tiny hard-to-see grooves. Soap the toy with warm water, but rinse it well to make sure you clean the surface as well as any grooves. Always make sure you dry the toy thoroughly before storing it. If you sock it in your drawer while it still has tiny water droplets on it, you're giving bacteria a moist warm place to breed.