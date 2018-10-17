So you and your partner are about to make it sizzle between the sheets. There’s just one problem, your vagina is as dry as the Sahara. Okay, maybe a lubricated condom will help? Oh wait, those things have a pitiful amount of moisture. How about using straight up lube? It works, if you stop to reapply every 30 seconds. Sigh.

We’ve all been there, but researchers at Boston University are trying to put an end to this all too common saga. They’re developing self-lubricating condoms that get super slippery when they come in contact with bodily fluid, according to a new report in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The best part: These condoms can hold up through 1,000 thrusts without losing their slipperiness. We know, most people don’t count how many times they thrust (no shame if you do), but the researchers say an average booty session runs probably less than half of that.

This revolutionary coating was made by attaching H2O-thirsty molecules to the surface of latex condoms via exposing them to 30 minutes of ultraviolet light, according to the report. When tested, standard condoms coated with water-based lubricant were slightly more slippery at the beginning, but they lost their juice much quicker (womp, womp).

Researchers also administered a blind touch test where 33 people were asked to rate the slipperiness of various condoms, and 85% said the new condom was the most slippery once water was applied. No clinical trials with real couples have been done on these condoms yet, but trials are the next step in the approval process.

The research team, which is backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, hopes to bring these condoms to the commercial market within the next few years.

