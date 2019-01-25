The buzzy male wellness brand Hims has just launched a new treatment for premature ejaculation. Called Pej Spray, the topical spray is supposed to keep an overly eager, super excited guy from having an orgasm too quickly during sex: He sprays it on, waits 5-10 minutes for the product to take effect, and then is ready to enjoy a leisurely sex session.

Premature ejaculation gets lots of laughs, but it's actually a real medial condition that up to 40% of men struggle with. So if a spray might help—and Hims claims Pej Spray can help a guy last 64% longer in bed, on average—then why not, right?

Well, not so fast. Pej works by numbing the penis, and that made us wonder what it will do to the vagina during a sweaty, active roll in the hay. If your partner uses it, will you suddenly go numb and lose your orgasm? Could it have long-term effects? We had an ob-gyn take a closer look at it and answer our questions.

First, what's in this spray?

Pej contains lidocaine, an anesthetic gel that numbs the skin. Numbing the skin of the penis can supposedly help a guy avoid premature ejaculation. “Men with premature ejaculation tend to be sensitive to stimulation," Jennifer Landa, MD, an ob-gyn and chief medical officer at BodyLogicMD in Maitland, Florida, tells Health. By applying a gel that induces numbness, "it may make men last longer and require more stimulation before they ejaculate,” she says.

“The spray is unique because of its patented, eutectic formula, which absorbs through the penis skin barrier, delivering lidocaine directly to the nerves associated with orgasm control,” Hims founder and CEO Andrew Dudum tells Health. Pej is a new product, but lidocaine certainly isn't. This gel has long been used in previous products designed to prevent premature ejaculation.

Great, but how will it affect my vagina?

Just as Pej Spray will lower sensation in the penis, it can lower sensation in and around the vagina as well, as soon as your partner's penis makes skin contact with your body. “If your partner uses the spray, it will certainly increase the risk of numbing to your genitals. This numbing can cause decreased sensitivity to your labia, clitoris, and other areas as well,” says Dr. Landa. “This can make it challenging to enjoy sex and to have an orgasm,” she adds. Womp womp.

While the spray can cut back on the pleasure you feel, Dr. Landa suggests that if your partner lets it fully dry before he enters you, the effect might not be all that bad or even noticeable. Applying Pej and then putting on a condom can also keep the gel from actually making direct skin contact with your vagina, so no numbing can happen, she says.

“Most of the inside of the vagina is nowhere near as sensitive as the clitoris and the inner labia, so theoretically if the spray is applied carefully and he is careful to apply the spray mainly to areas that will be inserted deeply during sex, it is less likely that the lidocaine spray will interfere with her pleasure," says Dr. Landa.

What's the long-term effect?

Dr. Landa believes pej to be safe, and Dudum says there have not be any reported long-term effects cited for women. However, it may have an unexpected long-term effect on men who use it or any other premature ejaculation product: They might start to rely on it to last longer in bed, instead of addressing the root cause of why they orgasm so quickly. “Treatment for premature ejaculation should ideally involve psychotherapy and behavioral changes,” says Dr. Landa.

