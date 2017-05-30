A Period Emoji Could Be in Your Next Phone Update

Your emoji keyboard may be full of runners and cyclists, nutritious foods, and every sports ball under the sun. But right now, it lacks a health-related icon that represents periods—even though the average woman will have 450 of them in her lifetime.

To address this oversight, Plan International Australia, a nonprofit organization that provides children with education, food, and healthcare, has launched a first-of-its-kind period emoji contest. Yes, you read the correctly: you can vote on your favorite menstruation-themed emoji.

To challenge the stigma associated with menstruation that affects girls and women around the globe, we're inviting you... Posted by Plan International Australia on Saturday, May 27, 2017

RELATED: What's a Normal Period? 8 Questions, Answered

There are five emoji options to pick from: a pad, an illustration of the uterus and ovaries, period underwear, a period-tracking calendar, and three animated blood droplets. After you pick the image that you feel best represents that time of the month (cast your vote on Plan International Australia's Facebook page), the group will send the winner to the Unicode Consortium, the organization that decides which emojis make it onto your smart devices.

To get our best wellness advice delivered to you inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

Voting closes June 2, so you have less than a week to select your favorite. Then, you'll have to wait until the Unicode emoji submisson deadline passes on July 1 to find out if periods are awarded the representation they deserve on our phone keyboards.