What’s Really Causing Your Pelvic Pain

One major cause of pelvic pain is endometriosis, in which the tissue that lines the inside of your uterus, called your endometrium, grows outside the uterus. The pain can range from mild to excruciating; it’s often related to menstruation—it can start a few days before and continue through your period—but can occur at any time. Endo can also cause pain during sex and while having a bowel movement. It affects about 10 percent of all reproductive-age women, but it’s woefully underdiagnosed, says Mark Dassel, MD, director of the Center for Endometriosis at the Cleveland Clinic: It can take from 5 to 20 years to get the right diagnosis.

If your pelvic pain comes with superheavy periods and you find you are peeing frequently and/or often constipated, it may be something else entirely: fibroids, which are benign tumors in your uterus. They’re incredibly common—about 70 percent of white women and 80 percent of black women will get them by age 50, according to one study—but most of the time, they don’t trigger symptoms.

What to do

The first step in treating either endo or fibroids might be a hormonal birth control method, such as the pill or Mirena IUD. If you still have pain that’s interfering with daily life and your doctor suspects endometriosis, you might consider laparoscopy—in which a specially trained gynecological surgeon looks inside your abdomen and removes endometrial tissue—to both confirm the diagnosis and treat the problem, says Magdy Milad, MD, medical director for the Northwestern Medicine Center for Comprehensive Gynecology. Treatment options for fibroids include embolization (in which small particles are injected into uterine arteries to cut off blood flow, causing the fibroids to die) and a range of surgical methods.