7 Ways to Keep Your Vagina From Getting Sweaty This Summer

Axel Bueckert / EyeEm/Getty Images

But seriously, does it look like I peed myself?

By Susan Brickell
Updated March 28, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With summer comes platform sandals, linen tops, and flowy dresses, as well as a sweltering heat that—even if you just walk the 10 feet from your Uber to the front door—can make you feel as though you're sweating from every single orifice, including your vulva. I was definitely going for the super soaked look, and B.O. is totally in. Not.

Come on, we've all been there. Whether we're walking to the gym or just getting back to the office from lunch, things can go from dry to sweaty down there rather quickly. Is it just me, or does it look like I peed myself?

Dry shampoo works wonders on greasy tresses, while blotting papers help reduce shine on oily skin. But are there products out there that can help prevent your vulva from getting sweaty in the summer? Enter: moisture-wicking underwear.

As mammals, we have sweat glands everywhere—including our vulvas—to help keep our bodies cool, says Orlando-based ob-gyn Christine Greves, MD, a fellow of the American Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology. When we put on underwear, heat and moisture become trapped.

While you might be tempted to put baby powder on your vulva in the summer months, Dr. Greves recommends skipping it, as there's a possible association between talc and ovarian cancer. New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD also recommends avoiding any dry sprays that are marketed for down-there use.

Other strategies to cut down on sweat? Change your underwear when it starts to feel moist, Dr. Greves says. Carry extra undies in your purse or gym bag during the summer to maintain a good environment for your vagina, and change out of wet bathing suits and sweaty workout clothes immediately to avoid a yeast infection. Moist, warm environments are perfect places for yeast to grow, she says.

What about nixing undergarments altogether in hot months? If you're wearing a long skirt or dress, going commando might not be a bad idea, Dr. Greves notes. The one exception: skinny jeans. Even if you don't wear underwear, skinny jeans act like a tight pair of panties, keeping all moisture in. Not to mention, that would be super uncomfortable (cue chafing). Looser fabrics allow your lady parts to breathe, says Dr. Jaliman, adding that you should avoid wearing tight pants or leggings in hot weather.

Below, moisture-wicking underwear and other doctor-approved products to prevent vulva sweat this summer.

1
Amazon Esssentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty

amazon.com

Cotton underwear is best, since it's a natural fiber, affordable, readily available, absorbent, and allows your vagina to breathe, says Dr. Greves. Boasting over 3,500 Amazon reviews, this classic cotton bikini has a hint of stretch for a comfortable, secure fit. Also good? A tag-free label for zero chafing. Choose from assorted packs of six or ten, so you can carry a few extra pairs to change in your purse or gym bag for super hot days.

available at amazon.com $12 for 6-pack
SHOP NOW
2
Athleta Performa Thong

athleta.gap.com

In addition to cotton, lace and mesh underwear are lightweight fabrics that allow for air flow, Dr. Jaliman says. These barely-there panties feature breathable mesh (sweat can travel through the fabric and evaporate on the surface) and moisture-wicking fabric so you're comfortable down there. Looking for something a little sexier for a date night? Try OnGassamer's lace trimmed, all-over mesh high-cut brief to keep things cool down below.

available at athleta.gap.com $16
SHOP NOW

3
Lululemon Namastay Put Hipster

lululemon.com

The smooth, bonded seams on these delicate panties will fool you into thinking they're fancy lingerie instead of workout undies. Not only do they help prevent chafing and minimize VPLs (visible panty lines), but the moisture-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry, whether you're wearing them for a workout or to the office, says Dr. Jaliman. Choose from eight super cute colors and prints.

available at shop.lululemon.com $18
SHOP NOW
4
Icebreaker Merino Wool Siren Thong

amazon.com

Believe it or not, but a merino wool blend panty is a great option for sweltering summer months, since it helps regulate body heat. This stretchy, lightweight thong is moisture-wicking and quick-drying. With 100% of Amazon reviews being four- or five-stars, you really can't go wrong.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
5
Smartwool Women's Merino 150 Print Bikini

amazon.com

Want to test merino wool underwear, but not a thong fan? Brand-spankin'-new for spring, these ultra comfy bikini panties help regulate body temperature and manage sweat for all-day wear. Slip them under shorts for an outdoor adventure or beneath a sundress if you plan to meet friends at the park or an afternoon rooftop party.

available at amazon.com $32
SHOP NOW
6
Burt's Bees Baby Bee Dusting Powder

amazon.com

If you're going to use powder, Dr. Jaliman likes this one. Completely talc-free, the 100% natural, hypoallergenic powder contains cornstarch to help absorb dampness down below. It's safe and non-irritating, and you can use it on your vagina with peace of mind (as long as you don't mind white powdery residue on your skin). Note that it's lightly scented, however—so if you're sensitive to fragrance, you might want to skip it.

available at amazon.com $23
SHOP NOW
7
Good Clean Love Rebalance Wipes

thrivemarket.com

Won't wet wipes make my vagina even more, well, wet? While it might seem like you're adding fuel to the fire, you can use a pH-balanced towelette to remove sweat (which could lead to unpleasant odors later) after an intense workout if you're not able to shower, Dr. Greves tells us. Gently dab the area with a regular towel to soak up any remaining moisture.

available at thrivemarket.com $6
SHOP NOW

