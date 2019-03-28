7 Ways to Keep Your Vagina From Getting Sweaty This Summer

But seriously, does it look like I peed myself?

With summer comes platform sandals, linen tops, and flowy dresses, as well as a sweltering heat that—even if you just walk the 10 feet from your Uber to the front door—can make you feel as though you're sweating from every single orifice, including your vulva. I was definitely going for the super soaked look, and B.O. is totally in. Not.

Come on, we've all been there. Whether we're walking to the gym or just getting back to the office from lunch, things can go from dry to sweaty down there rather quickly. Is it just me, or does it look like I peed myself?

Dry shampoo works wonders on greasy tresses, while blotting papers help reduce shine on oily skin. But are there products out there that can help prevent your vulva from getting sweaty in the summer? Enter: moisture-wicking underwear.

As mammals, we have sweat glands everywhere—including our vulvas—to help keep our bodies cool, says Orlando-based ob-gyn Christine Greves, MD, a fellow of the American Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology. When we put on underwear, heat and moisture become trapped.

While you might be tempted to put baby powder on your vulva in the summer months, Dr. Greves recommends skipping it, as there's a possible association between talc and ovarian cancer. New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD also recommends avoiding any dry sprays that are marketed for down-there use.

Other strategies to cut down on sweat? Change your underwear when it starts to feel moist, Dr. Greves says. Carry extra undies in your purse or gym bag during the summer to maintain a good environment for your vagina, and change out of wet bathing suits and sweaty workout clothes immediately to avoid a yeast infection. Moist, warm environments are perfect places for yeast to grow, she says.

What about nixing undergarments altogether in hot months? If you're wearing a long skirt or dress, going commando might not be a bad idea, Dr. Greves notes. The one exception: skinny jeans. Even if you don't wear underwear, skinny jeans act like a tight pair of panties, keeping all moisture in. Not to mention, that would be super uncomfortable (cue chafing). Looser fabrics allow your lady parts to breathe, says Dr. Jaliman, adding that you should avoid wearing tight pants or leggings in hot weather.

Below, moisture-wicking underwear and other doctor-approved products to prevent vulva sweat this summer.

