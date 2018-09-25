It’s that time again, when we ask our favorite group of guys to decode another common women’s sexual health issue: yeast infections. That’s right, the Sex-Ed Guys are taking their best shot at explaining what really causes this super common condition.

So what exactly is a yeast infection? Sorry guys, it’s not the same kind of yeast you use to bake bread. This type lives on the skin and in the mouth, gut, and vagina. When too many of these microscopic, single-celled organisms are present below the belt, it leads to an infection.

RELATED: This One Diet Cured My Chronic Yeast Infections and Cleared My Acne

The boys get off to a good start by correctly stating that certain kinds of underwear fabric can contribute to a yeast infection—although they quickly ran off track by wrongly guessing it affects a woman’s eggs. Think again, guys.

Another thing they get right: that yeast infections occur when there’s a pH imbalance in the vagina. The boys were also on top of the symptoms, which include burning with urination, itchiness, painful intecourse, swelling of the vagina, and a thick, white, odorless discharge.

RELATED: 5 Things Your Vagina Can Tell You About Your Health

If you notice these symptoms and think you have a yeast infection, it’s important to see your doctor—who will likely advise you to cure it by using an OTC antifungal cream. She can also prescribe oral medication.

Guess what guys: Though it’s much less common, men can actually get penile yeast infections. Don’t worry, it’s unlikely it’ll be passed from one person to another during sex...but it’s always smart to ask your doctor if you’re clear to get it on.