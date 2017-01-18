Lena Dunham, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Others Narrate 100 Years of Planned Parenthood History

Planned Parenthood has been in the news a lot lately, especially as we near the presidential inauguration and hundreds of thousands of people from across the country gear up to march in support of women's rights the next day. But how much do you really know about the origins of the iconic organization, and how it came to be what it is today?

Enter Lena Dunham: Her new animated short tells the story of Planned Parenthood, starting just over a century ago when nurse Margaret Sanger decided she would not rest until she "was able to give women the knowledge to control birth."

The video, called "100 Years," features narration from a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Mindy Kaling, America Ferrera, Constance Wu, and Hari Nef. In a little under seven minutes, it walks viewers through the opening of Sanger's first birth control clinic, the development of the Pill, Roe v. Wade, and more—documenting how far women's reproductive rights have come in the last 100 years, and what it took to get here.

In a voiceover, current Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards sums up the group's history and future like this: "In the first 100 years, Planned Parenthood helped establish what reproductive rights are and why they are so critically important. In the next 100, we will keep fighting to make sure they're available to everyone."

The short ends with a call to action to stand with Planned Parenthood. Since yesterday, the video has been viewed nearly 2 million times on Dunham's site, Lenny Letter.