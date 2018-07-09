Why Kim Kardashian Wants You to Google Pineapple Juice

We're used to mysterious social media posts from Kim Kardashian West. But a new Instagram photo has left a lot of followers scratching their heads.

On Sunday, the reality star shared an image of herself cracking open a can of pineapple juice. Wearing nothing but a one-piece swimsuit, she wrote a cryptic caption: “Google the benefits of pineapple juice.”

Kardashian West didn't follow up with an explanation—but we don't need one, because we think we know what she's referring to. It has to do with pineapple juice's reputation as a beverage that can change the smell and taste of your vagina.

Science hasn't weighed in on whether this is definitively true or not. But longstanding anecdotal evidence, including recent input by Redditors, has backed up this claim. Curious about it, we asked experts for their take in a previous article.

RELATED: 5 Things Your Vagina Can Tell You About Your Health

Alyssa Dweck, MD, a New York–based ob-gyn and co-author of The Complete A to Z for Your V, told us that her patients have said they definitely notice a positive change in vaginal scent after eating pineapple. She admitted these observations are anecdotal. "I keep hearing and reading about it,” Dr. Dweck added.

So if pineapple juice actually can make your private parts fresher and tastier, what's the ingredient in the juice that does the trick? “In some ways, ‘you are what you eat,’” urologist Koushik Shaw, MD, of the Austin Urology Institute, said in the previous Health article. He explained that foods with a higher sugar content could make bodily fluids taste slightly sweeter.

RELATED: The Best and Worst Foods for Your Vagina

But don't sprint to the juice aisle. First, the jury is officially out on whether the pineapple juice-lady bits connection is true. And of course, don't forget that your vagina isn't supposed to taste like a pina colada. Your down-below scent naturally changes at different points of your cycle, and the only time you need to be concerned is if it smells sharply different or unpleasant. At that point, head to the gyno—not the grocery store.